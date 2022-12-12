DraftKings Maryland promo code: Claim $200 for Patriots-Cardinals MNF

NFL Week 14 comes to a close tonight when the Patriots travel west to take on the Cardinals, and the DraftKings Maryland promo code provides the best way to wager on this MNF matchup. With a 40 to 1 return on investment, new players will hit the ground running with $200 of free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND IS LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign-ups will directly apply that exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code by clicking any link on this page. As a result, when you place a $5+ initial wager, DK Sportsbook rewards you instantly with $200 of free bets.

Collecting this promotion will open a ton of great gambling doors for Maryland residents. After all, the $200 bonus has no restrictions on what sports you can use it on. Consequently, you will have the freedom to wager without risk on any upcoming action that suits you. For example, today’s NFL, college hoops, NBA, and NHL will all be valid options. Moreover, you could elect to save some for upcoming World Cup or college football bowl game action.

For a can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $200 instant reward via our automatic DraftKings Maryland promo code, click here.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Closes Out Week 14

Maryland got officially up and running with online sports betting the day before Thanksgiving. Ever since, more and more MD residents have signed up for new sportsbook accounts, often collecting great sign-up bonuses. The longer a state is active, however, the less impressive the registration promotions invariably get. Yet, DraftKings Sportsbook still has their slam-dunk original new user promo available now.

Marylanders can click any of this page’s links to automatically plug in an exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code. That code allows registrants to create a first-time DK Sportsbook account and receive a can’t-miss bonus. When the new patron places any $5+ first bet, DraftKings instantly rewards them with $200 of house money. That money arrives immediately, regardless of that initial wager’s outcome. The bonus funds materialize in your account as eight $25 free wagers, valid on any sports with any bet types. In addition, players will receive any winnings associated with their qualifying wager, should it settle as a win.

DraftKings Maryland Promo: $200 Bonus in Just Four Steps

On top of essentially handing over free money just for registering a new account, DraftKings made the acquisition process simple. Interested individuals can secure their eight $25 free plays in only minutes via the four steps below:

Firstly, click here to implement the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code without having to key it in.

to implement the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code without having to key it in. Secondly, fill out all required data fields to create your first-time DK Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc. to verify your eligibility.

Thirdly, complete an initial deposit of at least $5 via any secure method DraftKings offers.

Finally, place any first bet you wish for $5 or more. Consequently, you immediately get eight $25 free bets. Further, you will receive the profits from your initial wager, should it end up winning.

Patriots vs. Cardinals Matchup

New England enters this matchup against the struggling Cardinals off a disappointing loss at home to the Bills. At 6-6, New England desperately needs a win to remain relevant in the AFC postseason picture. They’ll take on an underachieving Cardinals team on extra rest as a small favorite.

For a can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $200 instant reward via our automatic DraftKings Maryland promo code, click here.