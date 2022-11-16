DraftKings Maryland promo code offers great $200 sign up bonus ahead of launch

It won’t be long until bettors can use the DraftKings app in the Old Line State, and the DraftKings Maryland promo code offer won’t be available for long. Since this offer is only for those who pre-register, it will expire when the app launches. Customers can claim this bonus by using our links to create an account

Activating the DraftKings Maryland promo code will result in a $200 bonus. Plus, customers who pre-register through our links will be entered to win a $100,000 free bet. Five lucky winners will be selected and notified by DraftKings.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings is a great option for Ravens fans, who will have tons of in-game betting options and markets for the NFL. The DraftKings app constantly uploads new bonuses, and you can earn more perks through Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to pre-register with the DraftKings Maryland promo code offer to gain $200 in free bets. Also, you will get an entry to win a $100,000 free bet.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code for a $200 Bonus

Anyone at least 21 years old can pre-register for an account. Follow these steps to claim the bonus offer.

Activate the DraftKings Maryland promo code by clicking here. Enter the needed information to confirm your age and identity. This will include birthday, name, address, and last four digits of your SSN. Since DraftKings is a legal and safe sportsbook, all of your information is guaranteed to be secure. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. To place bets, you must allow for geolocation services to verify your location. You will be able to place bets from anywhere within the MD state lines.

When the app launches, you will have $200 in free bets in your account. You will be notified by DraftKings if you win the $100,000 free bet.

Bet on the Ravens with a DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

Customers who use this pre-registration offer will also qualify for another welcome bonus. This is likely to be a 40-1 odds bonus. If you win a $5 moneyline bet, you’ll get another $200 bonus. This bet must be made with real money, so you’ll need to make a deposit with one of the available banking methods. These include PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, and Skrill.

Bettors can use this bonus to bet on the Ravens, who are likely to be favored in their next several matchups. They have the best odds on DraftKings to win the AFC North. When using the DraftKings app, you will find more bonuses to use for the Ravens and other NFL games. You can make in-game wagers and prop bets on Lamar Jackson.

Free-to-Play Games, Promos, & More

DraftKings users have access to loads of free-to-play games. Winning the contests will result in cash prizes. Some of the prizes will depend on your status in Dynasty Rewards. In this loyalty program, you can earn Crowns to raise your level. Crowns can be earned by placing bets and accomplishing missions. Select customers can earn their way to a VIP status to unlock more perks.

One of my favorite features on DraftKings is Flash Betting. When following along with an NFL game, you can make bets on every drive and play of a game. The list of sports goes far beyond the most popular leagues. You can find odds for tennis, handball, lacrosse, rugby, cycling, cricket, MMA, motorsports, and more.

Click here to use the DraftKings Maryland promo code offer for a $200 bonus. You will also get an entry into the $100,000 free bet sweepstakes for a chance at a massive free bet.