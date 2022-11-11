DraftKings Maryland promo code: how to get the best pre-launch sign up bonus now

The upcoming launch of Maryland sports betting is closing in and that means new players can now get a head start with the latest DraftKings Maryland promo code offer, one that directs access to a strong new user sign up incentive. While players will be able to collect a separate bonus when the app goes live some time over the coming weeks, this early-bird special gives a little extra to those who get into the fold early.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings Maryland prom code for pre-registration puts $200 in free bets into the accounts of those who sign up early on launch date. Best of all, the $200 in free bets doesn’t require a deposit.

This means new players can simply sign up and collect. Then, when things go live, return to the app and bet on sports like NFL, college football, college basketball, NBA, NHL, and more. In fact, the speculated launch date should coincide with this year’s World Cup. Again, it’s worth noting that this early sign up special can be paired with whatever new user offer is available the day of launch.

Click here to lock down the DraftKings Maryland promo code and secure $200 in free bets.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: How to Get It

If you’re looking for information on how to secure this early sign up offer, you’ve landed in the right spot. First, no DraftKings Maryland promo code will actually be needed to get the $200 in free bets.

Instead, a simple link click, two minutes, and some registration info will do the trick.

Click here to get started.

to get started. Provide the required information.

Secure the bonus.

When the app comes live, return and use the free bets to get rolling.

To get the bonus available on launch day, a player will need to deposit at least $5. As for when that day will be, there’s n0 confirmed date just yet, but many expect it to come before the end of the month, and, perhaps, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: What to Expect

When the app goes live, bettors will have access to a variety of odds markets, including live in-game odds, and plenty of boosts. These additional incentives will supplement the pre-registration special and whatever other new user incentive will be available.

The launch will come at a great time as the NFL regular season crosses over into its second half and the daily sports schedule is filled with basketball, football, hockey, and more. Players will be able to back in-market teams like the Baltimore Ravens, while also checking out marquee nationally-televised matchups and more.

Competition is Everything

One other thing that is worth nothing. Apps are typically very aggressive with bonusing leading up to a launch and just after it. This is because there’s a great deal of competition out there. Therefore, the top brands want to incentivize players to get into the mix early. In other words, by completing the pre-registration process, players can extract maximum value.

Click here to lock down the DraftKings Maryland promo code and secure $200 in free bets.