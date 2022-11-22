DraftKings Maryland promo code: Clock ticks on chance to get $200 pre-reg bonus

There are less than 24 hours before Maryland officially launches its online sports betting platform. Therefore, time is running out to employ the pre-registration bonus promised by our DraftKings Maryland promo code.

This DraftKings Maryland promo code automatically sets aside $200 in bonus money for the Wednesday go-live event. That bank of free bets is valid with any wager types in any sports, perfect for this jam-packed sports weekend.

Maryland residents who hurry and collect this pre-registration bonus today set themselves up to double-dip on bonuses. After all, this pre-registration promotion does not count as a new user bonus. Thus, a second gift will be upcoming, too. Once the state goes live tomorrow, this opportunity no longer exists.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Gifts Pre-Registrants $200

The window to pre-register an account at DraftKings Sportsbook before Maryland’s online sports betting launch is now under one day. However, this page’s links can apply the DraftKings Maryland promo code residents need to still collect $200 ahead of launch.

Anyone pre-registering through our links today will reserve $200 in bonus money for tomorrow’s launch. That $200 bonus arrives in the form of eight $25 free wagers, valid for use on any sports with any bet types.

With such a wealth of betting options available this holiday weekend, players will certainly find ways to use those wagers. From Thanksgiving NFL action to World Cup matches each morning to college football rivalries, the fun doesn’t stop. Additionally, on top of this bonus, pre-registrants stand to collect another bonus from DraftKings upon launch.

Properly Install DraftKings Maryland Promo Code to Reserve $200 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is always on the cutting edge of anything user-friendly. After all, their app is easy on the eye and a breeze to navigate. Moreover, DK Sportsbook creates amazing promotions for its patrons, like the one featured on this page. However, what gets lost in the shuffle is how easy DraftKings makes it acquire its new user promotions. In fact, with the steps below, you can create your new account and reserve your $200 bonus in mere minutes:

to automatically engage the DraftKings Maryland promo code that unlocks this pre-registration promotion. After that, create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required data fields. To clarify, you must provide your full name, home address, date of birth, etc. to prove eligible.

Subsequently, login to your account any time on Wednesday and deposit $5 or more.

As a result, your eight $25 free bets will hit your account AND you will become eligible for your additional welcome bonus.

DK Sportsbook Provides Patrons with Endless Bonus Stream

The $200 in free bets that this page’s promotion provides are just a taste of what’s to come. While our DraftKings Maryland promo code helps get you in the door at DK Sportsbook, there are plenty more great bonuses waiting each day during your time with the industry leaders. To clarify, the Rewards tab in the DK app houses daily risk-free wagers, deposit matches, parlay insurances, profit boosts, and player missions. For example, here are some bonuses DraftKings Sportsbook patrons in other states are enjoying today:

NFL Thanksgiving Risk-Free Bet.

NBA Early Win – Get paid if your Phi-BKN ML pick leads by 10+ at any point.

Superstar Super Boost – Lewandowski and Mbappe to score, boosted to +500.

World Cup Mystery Boost – WC parlay boost of up to 100%.

College Basketball Stepped Up Parlay.

30% SGPx Boost.

