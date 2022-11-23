DraftKings Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 for Thanksgiving NFL games

Thanksgiving is here and the latest DraftKings Maryland promo code offer is something to be thankful for. As the app hits its second full day of operation, the holiday marks the first opportunity for users to wager on NFL games. The first opportunity comes when the Bills travel back to Detroit, this time as the visitor, to take on the Detroit Lions. DraftKings Sportsbook generally offers some of the industry’s strongest overall sign up offers, and it has emerged in the brand new Maryland market by doing so once again.

This DraftKings Maryland promo code offer gives new players the chance to bet $5 on any NFL team to win $200 in bonus cash instantly this Thanksgiving. Sign up with any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this offer.

There are three intriguing games on the docket for Thanksgiving Day — Lions-Bills, Cowboys-Giants, and Vikings-Patriots. Although it doesn’t matter which game you bet on with this offer, the important thing is that you have options. In terms of why this offer stands out as a smart play, players in other states can only grab a bet $5, win $150 offer — and must win their wager in order to receive the bonus. With the app looking to draw players in the first days following launch, this configuration provides a $200 guarantee.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a top-tier option for bettors for reasons like app functionality, customer service, and security, but in the end, users are drawn by incentive. Let’s take a deep dive into the details behind this offer.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on NFL

While this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, this DraftKings Maryland promo delivers. Instead of taking a chance on the games, place a $5 wager on any team and win $200 guaranteed. Placing the bet will be enough to trigger this bonus.

Winners will receive eight $25 free bets that can be used on a variety of markets. Players can flip these free bets on other NFL games, the World Cup, NBA, college basketball, college football, and more.

Remember, the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. There has never been an easier way to win on the NFL. DraftKings Maryland is bringing the heat for Thanksgiving.

Activate the Best DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

It won’t take long for Maryland sports fans to activate this DraftKings promo. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to activate this offer without inputting a promo code.

to activate this offer without inputting a promo code. Create an account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any Thanksgiving NFL game.

Win $200 no matter what happens to the original bet.

Thanksgiving NFL Triple-header

Football and turkey are two Thanksgiving traditions. This year, Maryland sports fans can get in on the action with legal sports betting. DraftKings Sportsbook was one of seven apps to launch in Maryland from day one. New players who sign up can win big on any of the three games today.

The Bills and Lions are meeting on the short week after wins on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Giants and Cowboys are gearing up to meet in a pivotal NFC East matchup. The Vikings will host the Patriots in the final game of the day as Kirk Cousins looks to overcome his primetime demons.

And, of course, Sunday will mark the first time that state residents can be at home when legally placing wagers on the Ravens. They host the Jaguars as a 4-point favorite.

