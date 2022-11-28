DraftKings Maryland promo code: how to get the $200 sign up offer this week

Maryland is still in its first week of legalized online sports betting, meaning some incredible new user promotions remain available. The DraftKings Maryland promo code offer unlocks one of the market’s best such bonuses, offering generous house money just for registering.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Interested residents can automatically activate this exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code via any of this page’s links. By registering in this way, MD residents will receive $200 in unrestricted free bets by placing any $5+ first wager.

With Monday Night Football highlighting another busy day of sports, $200 in free bets can certainly go a long way. The free wagers from this promotion are valid in any sports DraftKings carries using any bet types. Therefore, you could elect to play player props, game props, or even a parlay on the Colts-Steelers game tonight. Conversely, you could elect to wager on the NBA, NHL, college hoops, or World Cup, as well.

Click here to apply the DraftKings Maryland promo code required to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 sign-up bonus.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Offers New Users Guaranteed $200

Maryland opened its doors for online sports betting the day before Thanksgiving. Consequently, the state’s approved sportsbooks are each lobbying for new clients from the MD population. This, therefore, produces a unique chance for residents of the Free State to earn unmatched bonuses. DraftKings Sportsbook has produced an amazing offer that has already attracted many Maryland residents. By clicking any link on this page, registrants can automatically install the DraftKings Maryland promo code that activates this bonus.

This promotion promises $200 of house money to any sign-up who places any initial wager of at least $5. The $200 arrives in the form of eight $25 free bets the user can apply to any sport. Moreover, those eight free plays can be of any wager type. Consequently, parlays, prop bets, and teasers are all viable options. Additionally, the player will receive any winnings from their original $5+ wager. However, the result of that first bet has no bearing on whether you receive the $200. Instead, that bonus is guaranteed and hits your account instantly upon placing that initial $5+ wager.

Employ These Four Steps to Correctly Employ DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook has gotten quite good at creating elite sign-up bonuses that are easy to obtain. Oftentimes, sportsbooks’ registration process can be overly drawn out. However, with the steps below, Maryland residents can collect their $200 bonus in just minutes:

At first, you should click here , automatically engaging the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code.

, automatically engaging the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code. Subsequently, you will create your new DK Sportsbook account by inputting all required information. For example, you will need to supply your name, address, email, birthdate, and more.

After that, successfully deposit at least $5 into your newly created account via any secure method.

Lastly, place any $5 wager, triggering the release of your $200 bonus.

MNF Provides Unique Betting Options

This page has shown you how to earn $200 in free bets with our exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code. Consequently, all that’s left for you to do is to figure out how to distribute those free wagers. After all, those eight $25 free bets will work with any wager type in any sport.

One way today’s registrants will certainly want to use them is on tonight’s NFL Monday Night Football game. The Colts and Steelers may not be the most high-profile of games. However, there are still numerous ways to make money off of this game. Here are some of the interesting wagering options available at DraftKings for this contest:

Pittsburgh to win the game (+115).

Pat Freiermuth anytime touchdown scorer (+270).

Indianapolis Colts under 20.5 total points (-120).

Kenny Pickett to throw an interception (-120).

Result of Colts first drive – Punt (-125).

Click here to apply the DraftKings Maryland promo code required to earn a Bet $5, Get $200 sign-up bonus.