DraftKings Maryland promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Bills-Patriots

DraftKings Sportsbook is helping Maryland residents claim a can’t-miss new user bonus today. A DraftKings Maryland promo code triggers this offer’s activation, helping new users get started by tackling Bills vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football or any other matchup ahead this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND IS LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

With any mere $5 initial bet, registrants instantly obtain $200 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. This page’s links all integrate the DraftKings Maryland promo code that makes this deal happen for new users.

Imagine all you could do with $200 worth of free bets on a weekend like the one upcoming. The free wagers have zero restrictions regarding sport or bet type. Therefore, Maryland residents have the pick of the litter from a weekend packed with scheduled action. The NFL, NBA, NHL, World Cup, college basketball, and college football are all on the docket, after all.

Click here to instantly apply the DraftKings Maryland promo code that rewards any $5 first wager with a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for TNF

With online sports betting now up and running in Maryland, it’s time for residents to grab the best sign-up promotions available. These tend to disappear fairly quickly after a state’s initial launch. However, DraftKings Sportsbook still offers a registration bonus that is an absolute no-brainer for games like Bills vs. Patriots, NFL Week 13, conference championship games across college football, and more.

This slam-dunk offer comes about by using this page’s links to automatically lock in our exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code. By signing up in that way, the news user receives $200 as soon as they place an initial wager for $5+. That first bet immediately triggers the release of that $200, regardless of its outcome. However, if it does manage to win, the player collects those profits on top of the $200 bonus.

The $200 of house money shows up in the account in the form of eight $25 free wagers. Those free bets are valid in any sports using any wager types. As such, the bettor is the one with all the control for once, not the sportsbook. Therefore, you can place bets in sports like football, soccer, basketball, and hockey this weekend.

Claim the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Offers

If collecting $200 automatically and instantly somehow isn’t enough to convince anyone, DraftKings goes a step beyond. On top of creating a can’t-miss chance at house money, DK Sportsbook made the sign-up process short and sweet. As a result, you can have $200 of free bets in your new account in just minutes by using the following guide:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to instantly implement the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code.

or any link on this page to instantly implement the necessary DraftKings Maryland promo code. Following that, you will need to answer some standard data collection questions. For instance, you will have to supply info like your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

In the third place, you must deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Finally, place any first bet for $5 or more. As a result, you will find eight $25 free wagers in your account.

Exciting Football Action On-Tap Thursday-Monday

Our DraftKings Maryland promo code certainly sets up new MD users in a great position. Because this promotion is quick and easy to unlock, you can have $200 in your account this afternoon. Therefore, you could be placing some or all of your eight $25 free wagers today. There is plenty of great sports action tonight between college basketball, the NBA, and NHL. Moreover, the NFL has a great Thursday Night Football game set up tonight between Buffalo and New England.

That AFC East battle starts a string of five straight days with important football games. To clarify, here’s a breakdown of what’s at stake on the gridiron from Thursday through Monday. Any of your eight from bets from our DraftKings Maryland promo code will work on any of this action:

Thursday: NFL TNF between Buffalo (8-3) and New England (6-5).

Friday: C-USA Championship (No. Texas vs. UTSA) and Pac-12 Championship (Utah vs. USC).

Saturday: Eight NCAAF championship games, featuring Kansas St. vs. TCU (Big 12) and LSU vs. Georgia (SEC).

Sunday: 13 NFL games, featuring Ten vs. Phi, NYJ vs. Min, Was vs. NYG, Mia vs. SF, and KC vs. Cin.

Monday: NFL MNF between New Orleans (4-8) and Tampa Bay (5-6).

Click here to instantly apply the DraftKings Maryland promo code that rewards any $5 first wager with a $200 bonus.