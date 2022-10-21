DraftKings Maryland promo will bring $200 pre-launch bonus right now

DraftKings Maryland is expected to launch some time before the end of the year, with many expecting its arrival to come some time as early as next month. Those who are eagerly awaiting the popular app’s emergence in a brand new market will want to lock down the DraftKings Maryland promo code that supplies a $200 early sign up bonus along with the opportunity to cash in a potential $100,000 sweepstakes. In short, this is an opportunity that can only be taken advantage by those who jump into the mix ahead of the highly anticipated launch.

The DraftKings Maryland promo code will unleash a $200 pre-registration bonus ahead of the anticipated launch date, one that is undefined but expect to occur in the coming weeks.

Sports bettors in MD have long awaited the day in which they can place legal online wagers, and that day is now finally coming into focus. As has been the case in most states to recently launch, lawmakers have given the top operators a chance to begin promotions and bring new players into the fold. With competition among the top players expected to be fierce as they jockey for market share, DraftKings (and rival apps) have began to roll out early sign up incentives. With this offer, players can gain an additional $200 in free bets to use when things go live, all without making a deposit.

DraftKings Maryland promo for pre-registration

As noted above, the ability to bring in customers when a state goes live with its betting operation is key. In this way, sportsbooks want to bring bettors in as quickly as possible, which is why they’re dangling an additional $200 incentive in order to get in early. Best of all, this pre-registration bonus can be paired up with whatever offer is available when the app goes live.

For instance, players in currently live markets can place a bet at 40-1 odds on any game. This bet $5, win $200 bonus represents a low-risk, high-upside way to wager on sports like MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, UFC, college football and more. So, if players can grab a pre-launch bonus and have the luxury of pairing it up with whatever offer is rolled out when the state flips the switch.

How to Get the DraftKings Maryland promo

Getting signed up and ready for launch day is easy.

Just click right here . Set up an account. This will provide bettors with $200 free when the app goes live.

. Set up an account. This will provide bettors with $200 free when the app goes live. On that day, return, collect the bonus.

Make a first deposit of at least $5. Collect the offer that is available post launch for the maximum bonus allotment.

Enjoy the app.

What to expect

If the target launch date is indeed some time in November, which, again, is just speculation, bettors will be able to wager on the end of the college football season, the middle of the NFL regular season, and sports like basketball and hockey.

