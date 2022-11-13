DraftKings Maryland promo: sign up, get $200 for use when app arrives

The arrival of sports betting Maryland is close, and those who are locked in and ready for it will want to get the DraftKings Maryland promo offer that scores an additional $200 in free bets when it happens.

When you unlock this DraftKings Maryland promo, the sportsbook sets aside $200 in free bets for you. On Maryland’s upcoming launch day, you will login and find that money waiting in your new account.

Pre-registration bonuses like this are rare, but extremely valuable. Sportsbooks create them to draw in registrations ahead of launch day in states that will soon go live with online sports betting. This helps both sportsbooks and registrants minimize stress on the actual launch day. Additionally, in the case of this DraftKings promotion, the sign-up also retains eligibility for a true welcome offer. In other words, you can pick up two lucrative offers from DK Sportsbook before even placing a single wager.

Claim $200 Bonus by Pre-Registering with DraftKings Maryland Promo

The excitement is building across Maryland as the state draws ever closer to going live with online sports betting. The links on this page help MD residents pre-register and activate a DraftKings Maryland promo which promises a substantial bonus.

By simply creating an account through this page’s links, registrants will claim $200 in free bets for Maryland’s launch day. Additionally, this page’s promotion allows those individuals to still collect a subsequent DraftKings new user bonus. The $200 of free bets have no restrictions regarding wager type or sporting market. Moreover, any money you earn with them is yours to keep or reinvest.

Maryland has not yet picked the exact date on which it will begin allowing online sports betting. However, all projections expect that day to arrive in late November or early December. Therefore, pre-registration bonuses like this one will surely cease to exist soon. Residents would do well to claim this offer today, as they can add another DraftKings bonus as a new user.

Quick Walkthrough to Activate DraftKings Maryland Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has done a phenomenal job of covering all the bases with this promotion. It’s lucrative, doesn’t lock you out of a new user bonus, and is also easy to claim. In fact, you can create a new DraftKings account and reserve your $200 bonus in minutes with the following walkthrough:

Firstly, click here to begin pre-registration and activate this DraftKings Maryland promo.

to begin pre-registration and activate this DraftKings Maryland promo. Next, complete all sign-up questions. For example, to create a new account, you must provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

After that, simply wait for MD’s launch day. When that day arrives, login to your account to claim your $200 in free wagers.

Lastly, lock in your free bets using any wager types in any sports.

Important: After claiming this pre-registration bonus, watch for new user bonuses from DraftKings. After all, you can claim one of those in addition to this page’s offer.

When Will Maryland Sports Betting Start?

We certainly do not know exactly when Maryland will launch its online sports betting platform. However, whatever date it does will surely be in the thick of several important sports’ seasons. The NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football are all deep into their regular seasons. Additionally, the World Cup will get underway on November 20.

Moreover, college basketball has just started its own regular season. As November winds down and December begins, the college basketball games will only increase in intensity. Bettors who claimed our DraftKings Maryland promo will have the option to use any or all of their $200 bonus on college hoops. Also, thanks to MD’s loose sports betting laws, residents can even wager on in-state schools.

Here are some of the biggest college basketball matchups slated for the first two weeks in December:

12/1: Creighton vs. Texas – 7p ET.

12/2: Baylor vs. Gonzaga – 8p ET.

12/4: Michigan vs. Kentucky – 1p ET; Oregon vs. UCLA – 5p ET.

12/6: Illinois vs. Texas – 7p ET.

12/10: Alabama vs. Houston – 3p ET; Arizona vs. Indiana – 7:30p ET.

