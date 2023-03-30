DraftKings Massachusetts promo: Bet $5, get $200 MLB Opening Day

Massachusetts residents can set themselves up with a sizable batch of bonus bets today thanks to the latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo. Our links on this page activate a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus offer that is an absolute no-brainer to collect.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

You can automatically engage that DraftKings Massachusetts promo by clicking any link on this page to register. After that, any $5+ initial wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, regardless of that first bet’s outcome.

This promotion positions those from the Bay State nicely for the exciting sports action on-tap the rest of this week. By joining today, you’ll have those guaranteed bonus bets in your possession in time for today’s MLB Opening Day. You’ll also have the ability to save some bonus bets for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Final Four. There are no restrictions regarding sports markets or wager types, so whatever catches your eye works.

Secure Guaranteed $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook pulled out the big guns in Massachusetts this week. The industry leaders started a registration promotion that makes it very easy for residents to secure bonus bets. As a matter of fact, when MA sign-ups place any $5+ first wager, they automatically earn $200 in bonus bets. To claim this can’t-miss offer, you must simply register with our exclusive DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. This page’s links actually lock that code in for you when you click, making bonus acquisition a breeze.

Anyone claiming this promotion receives their $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of their initial wager. However, if that first bet does win, those earnings hit the new account along with the $200 bonus. The $200 shows up in your account as eight $25 bonus bets. Those bonus wagers are subsequently valid for use with any bet types in any sports. For example, you could spread your bonus bets around between MLB Opening Day, the Final Four, the NBA, or any other upcoming action. Any winnings you earn with those bonus bets become withdrawable cash that you control immediately. In other words, you can then pull money out of your account or wager it further in the app.

Four-Step Walkthrough Engages DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

For most, knowing you can collect $200 in bonus bets no matter what is enough to prompt a DraftKings registration. However, for those still not convinced, you should know that the registration and bonus acquisition process is both quick and easy. As a matter of fact, with the four-step walkthrough below, you can secure your bonus bets in minutes:

At first, you must click here or another of this page's links to install our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code automatically.

or another of this page’s links to install our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code automatically. Subsequently, you will create a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting some standard registration information. For example, you will have to input your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

At this point, you need to deposit $5 or more into your new account with your initial deposit.

Finally, you can lock in any $5+ initial wager, triggering the release of eight $25 bonus bets.

Loaded Evening Card on MLB’s Opening Day

Major League Baseball promises an exciting Opening Day tomorrow, with all 30 teams in action. The day begins with the Braves-Nationals and Giants-Yankees at 1:05p ET. The night card looks particularly enticing with a 7p ET game and three 10p ET starts. Any aspect of the 15 Opening Day games are valid options for those utilizing our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. Here are some things to look for in Thursday night’s matchups:

CWS vs. Hou: The World Champion Astros start at home with Framber Valdez on the hill. The left will face White Sox star righty Dylan Cease. Cease finished second in the AL Cy Young vote last year, with Valdez fifth.

LAA vs. Oak: Shohei Ohtani will get much of the attention here, following Japan’s WBC title run. Ohtani finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting last season. He will face off against lefty Kyle Muller.

Ari vs. LAD: The Dodgers may look a little different this season, but they’re still loaded. Lefty Julio Urias, third in the NL Cy Young race last year, gets the ball for Los Angeles. Arizona counters with Zac Gallen, a righty, who was fifth in the NL Cy Young vote last season.

Cle vs. Sea: Two AL postseason participants from last fall face off in Seattle. The Mariners send RHP Luis Castillo, who made such an impact after coming over last season. He will be opposed by RHP Shane Bieber, who was seventh in the AL Cy Young vote in 2022.

