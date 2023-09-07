DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus bets for first chance to bet NFL tonight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

In honor of the Lions-Chiefs NFL opener, Bay State bettors using our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links need a small $5 wager on tonight’s game to receive an instant $200 in bonus bets, no questions asked.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$150 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

New Massachusetts customers can tackle Lions-Chiefs with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Register through this post, bet $5 on Lions-Chiefs, and earn $200 in bonus bets on the spot.

This is the first NFL season where Massachusetts sports fans can gamble on DraftKings Sportsbook. DraftKings is making it worth their while with a stunning “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer for Lions-Chiefs, the first game of the 2023 season. Whether you’re taking Detroit or siding with Kansas City, a $5+ investment on Thursday’s primetime showdown is all DraftKings requires for a $200 bonus bet payout. From there, bettors can have a rock-solid bonus for other Week 1 matchups, including the Patriots’ home test versus the Eagles.

Take advantage of the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer here and transform your first $5 bet on Lions-Chiefs into an instant $200 bonus.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Score Instant 40-to-1 Payout on $5 Lions-Chiefs Bet

Since launching in Massachusetts last spring, DraftKings has hooked Bay Staters up with exceptional promos. But the Boston-based sportsbook has outdone itself with the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for the start of a thrilling NFL season.

Massachusetts-based customers can sign up for DraftKings through this post to score the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Head to the Lions-Chiefs betting market after successful registration and risk at least $5 on the spread, point total, or another game-related prop. DraftKings will instantly issue $200 in bonus bets, the equivalent of hitting a wager with +4000 (or 40/1) odds. The reward gives players a significant starting bankroll for other pre-live and in-game stakes for Lions-Chiefs and other Week 1 matchups.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Instructions

Eligible Massachusetts customers can join DraftKings Sportsbook in as little as five minutes. We’ve expedited the registration process on your behalf, so you’re just moments from securing a massive $200 bonus bet payout to kick off the new campaign.

Here’s how Bay State bettors can lock in a “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for Lions-Chiefs:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links. Players don’t need to input a specific code.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Allow DraftKings to run a geolocation check that confirms you’re within MA state lines.

Fund your sportsbook account with a qualifying cash deposit.

Bet at least $5 on the Lions-Chiefs betting market.

Get $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your first bet. Winning tickets still activate a complete cash payout.

Tackle Week 1 Games with Bonus Bets

The “Bet $5, Get $200” aims to give new DraftKings Massachusetts bettors a $200 bonus for next-to-nothing. They can apply their $200 toward anything they wish, including the rest of the NFL Week 1 slate after tonight’s Kickoff Game in Kansas City.

Bay Staters are fired up for Patriots-Eagles, one of five late-afternoon contests this Sunday. New England is a four-point home underdog versus Philadelphia, the team Kansas City edged in Super Bowl LVII. Many customers will use their $5 on Lions-Chiefs before firing their collection of bonus bets on Patriots-Eagles and more this weekend.

Click here to access the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer for Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$150 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.