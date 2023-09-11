DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus bets for Jets-Bills MNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can unlock the latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer to bet on the Monday Night Football showdown between the Jets and Bills. Follow our links to activate this guaranteed bonus. Patriots fans can lock in the bonus to get ahead of their team’s Week 2 SNF matchup.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Place your first $5 wager on Monday Night Football after signing up with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. You will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your wager.

The Jets are a 2-point underdog tonight, but with Aaron Rodgers now under center, many believe New York is ready to bust out. In addition to the spread, you can find moneylines, totals, props, and live odds. The Flash Betting feature has odds for every play of the game. For example, you can bet on the next play being a run or pass. Once you use this welcome offer, you will find several other NFL bonuses on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. Bet $5 on an NFL game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Props for Monday Night Football

DraftKings has tons of player props for NFL games. Here are some of the over/under wagers you can make on Bills-Jets:

Over/under

Point spread

Moneyline

Touchdown scorers

passing yards, receiving yards, rushing yards

SGPs

The first TD scorer is always a fun market to bet on. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall will be among the most popular picks tonight.

Activating the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code for Week 1

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings Massachusetts promo. To register, you will need to provide basic personal info to confirm your age and identity. You must be at least 21 years old to wager in the state. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Bets can be made within the MA state lines.

Deposit $5 or more into your account with an accepted banking method. These include PayPal, Venmo, online banking, and credit/debit cards. Use this to place to your $5 wager on any NFL game.

The outcome of your wager doesn’t matter, so you are guaranteed to get a $200 bonus. This will be (8) $25 bonus bets.

Use No-Sweat Bet on for MNF

The promotions tab has several other NFL bonuses you can use for Week 1 games. A no-sweat bet is available for Sunday and Monday. If you lose this wager, DraftKings will send you a bonus bet refund. It can be used for Bills vs. Jets on Monday night. It will be the debut for Aaron Rodgers as a Jet, and they are underdogs at home.

There is also an Up 10 Early Win promo. You will automatically win your moneyline wager if the team you bet on ever has a 10-point lead. In addition to these bonuses, you can win more prizes by participating in the free contests. More sports betting perks can be earned through Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Massachusetts promo and register in time for NFL Week 1. Bet $5 on any game to receive a $200 bonus.

