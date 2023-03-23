DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus bets for Sweet 16

All eyes will be on the Sweet 16 games tonight, and bettors can use the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer to seize a nice score as the weekend approaches.

This DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer will slam down $200 in bonus bets. Simply make a $5 wager on any game, and you will receive this promotional payout.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The East and West Region representatives will be in action this evening. Madison Square Garden will be the scene of the East games, and the West games will played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Kansas State will play Michigan State in the first game East Region game, and Florida Atlantic will try to continue their run against Tennessee in the second one. The first game in Vegas features Arkansas against Connecticut, and the UCLA Bruins will play Gonzaga in the nightcap. A small wager on any game on the schedule will generate this guaranteed bonus payout.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code that will unlock $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for Sweet 16

This is a straightforward offer with simple, extremely player friendly terms. First, to be blunt, this is essentially a bonus bet gift. You get it whether you win or lose the qualifying bet, and the required commitment is minimal. A $5 bet is all it takes, but if you want to bet more, you are free to do so. Secondly, you don’t have to wait around until the game settles to get your bonus bets. They are conveyed immediately after you place the qualifying wager, and you can use them right away.

Thirdly, you are not limited to any particular bet type. This wager can be placed in any pre-live market. You have the same flexibility when you receive your bonus bets. Plus, the bonus bets can be placed on any sporting event that is listed, so there are many possibilities. You are given seven days to use these wagers before they expire.

Grab this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer

Most importantly, click this link to activate promo code so you will be eligible when you arrive on the landing page.

Then, provide your standard identifying information to set up your account. This is essentially the same as other account creation processes with one difference. There is a location verification is required by law to ensure that you are physically in Massachusetts.

Before you do anything else, if you don’t have it, get the app. Mobile betting is a big part of the experience, and you will be in the loop when in-app promotions are introduced.

Funding is the next step in the process. This is easily accomplished, because all the typical methods are accepted.

Finally, bet $5+ on any game, and you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Daily free to play pools and ongoing promotions

Each day, there are free to play pools that provide generous cash payouts. This is a regular thing, and you can also take advantage of the standard user promotions. They come in different shapes and sizes, but all of them give the players some type of advantage.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that locks down $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.