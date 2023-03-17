DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus for March Madness Friday night

With the first round of the NCAA tournament continuing today, it is a good time to apply the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that will provide an instant bankroll boost.

To become eligible for this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer, opt in and make a $5 bet on any game. Regardless of the outcome, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The action gets underway at 12:15 Eastern with #10 USC against #7 Michigan State. That is an East Region game that will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. When that one is over, #2 Marquette and #15 Vermont will square off. In the evening, Midwest #5 seed Miami will take on #12 Drake, and that game is on TBS. These are a handful of the 16 games that are scheduled, and all of them are eligible for the promotion.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code that will hammer down $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for March Madness

This is a top tier offer for a couple of different reasons. First, there is nothing that can go wrong. You can lose your qualifying wager by 50 points, and you still get the $200 payout in bonus bets. Of course, you will be paid in cash as well if you win the bet. Secondly, this bonus is conveyed into your account immediately. You don’t have to wait around until the game settles, and there is no arbitrary 24 or 48 hour waiting period.

The $5 increment is the minimum that you have to bet to participate. However, if you want more action, you can make a larger bet. If you do, you will be able to follow the action secure in the knowledge that you are $200 ahead from the start. Your bonus bets can be placed on any sporting event, and you can choose from all of the different pre-game bet types.

Trigger the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code

Most importantly, click here or any of the others that we are providing today. This act will enable the code automatically, and you will be opted in when you reach the landing page.

or any of the others that we are providing today. This act will enable the code automatically, and you will be opted in when you reach the landing page. Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, and other basic identifying info to set up your account. To complete the process, your location is verified to satisfy gaming regulations. When that checks out, your account will be up and running.

Thirdly, if you are using a laptop or desktop to sign up on the website, get the mobile app. After that, make a deposit so you can place the qualifying wager.

Finally, bet at least $5 in any pre-live market. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets right away. You can turn around and use them to make bets as soon as they appear in your account.

College hoops no-sweat bet

After you place your first wager, you will be eligible for the standard user promotions. For example, there is a college basketball no-sweat bet offer on the table right now. After you opt in, you get a bet credit refund up to $10 if you lose your promotional wager.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that will provide $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.