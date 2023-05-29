DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: Claim instant $200 Heat-Celtics bonus bets

With Game 7 of Heat-Celtics headlining an epic Memorial Day schedule, eligible customers in Massachusetts can score a no-brainer $200 payout in bonus bets after activating our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links and placing $5 on the Eastern Conference Finals.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

First-time customers in Massachusetts are eligible for the new “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Join DraftKings Sportsbook today and bet just $5 on Heat-Celtics to score an instant $200 bonus bet payout, win or lose.

The Celtics are on the cusp of NBA history. Boston, who trailed 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals, won three straight games to become the fourth team to force a Game 7 following three opening losses. Now, the C’s are 7.5-point favorites and one win from becoming the first NBA team to win a seven-game series after an 0-3 deficit. Meanwhile, the Heat still hope to become the second eight-seed to advance to the NBA Finals.

Utilize our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links here and claim the new “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer for Game 7 of Heat-Celtics.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: $5 Heat-Celtics Bet Unlocks No-Brainer ‘Bet $5, Get $200″ Promotion

DraftKings, an online gaming site headquartered in Boston, has a no-brainer welcome offer for each prospective Massachusetts bettor. To celebrate the upcoming series finale of Heat-Celtics, players who wager just $5 on tonight’s game will earn an instant $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Activate the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” through our promo links, then place $5 or more on any Heat-Celtics prop. Betting $5 on a spread, point total, or player prop will instantly trigger a payout worth $200 in bonus bets, no questions asked. Best of all, winning your first bet still delivers a cash payout, allowing certain users to exceed the 40-to-1 payout.

Enabling DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

New customers in Massachusetts don’t have a long time to claim the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Follow the instructions below to get a guaranteed bonus bet payout worth $200 ahead of Heat-Celtics:

Click here to activate our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links. Users won’t need to input a specific promo code.

Fill out the required fields, including name and date of birth.

Allow DraftKings to run a quick geolocation check that confirms you’re within MA state lines.

Make a qualifying cash deposit using one of the approved banking methods.

Place at least $5 on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your opening stake. A victorious wager still returns a standard cash payout in addition to bonus bets.

Game 7 Super Boost

Every ECF game has been accompanied by a “Super Boost” on DraftKings. Game 7 is no exception, as Massachusetts bettors can get juiced-up odds on a unique two-leg Heat-Celtics parlay.

Opt into the super boost inside the DraftKings app to get +100 odds on Jayson Tatum scoring 25+ points and Derrick White hitting 2+ three-pointers. Considering the original odds of -185, bettors shouldn’t hesitate to throw a few bucks on this boost before Game 7 tips off in Boston.

Click here to activate our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links and tackle Game 7 of Heat-Celtics with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ welcome offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.