DraftKings Massachusetts promo code continues to drive must-have bonus

As bettors in the Bay State consider new sports betting promos in the days following launch, there’s a DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that is a must-play. Players who sign up for an account will be able to Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has chosen to roll out a total no-brainer as their new user promo in the Bay State. Players who sign up for an account via the links on this page will secure $200 in bonus bets win or lose without needing to enter a DraftKings Massachusetts promo code.

There are a ton of games to bet on this weekend. The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins will be in action in the coming days, but there are plenty of games. Your $5 wager on any game will earn you a guaranteed 40x return.

Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets when you click here to activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Activates $200 Bonus Bets Offer for New Players

DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts has hit the ground running with arguably the best new user promo in the state. Rather than offer a promo that requires bettors to wager a considerable sum and get a second chance with a loss, DraftKings is essentially handing new players $200 in free money to use in the app.

You could wager on any game as part of this promo. Whether you want to wager $5 on teams like Bruins or the Celtics to cover the spread or win, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on other games. If your first cash bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit and DraftKings will return your first bet.

How to Register with Our DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

DraftKings Massachusetts has made signing up for an account really simple. Follow the instructions below to register for an account and wager on the game of your choice.

Click here to apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code.

to apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. Fill out the required information fields.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of $5+ on any betting market.

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to use on betting markets in the NBA, NHL, and other leagues.

Additional Offers This Weekend

When it comes to in-app promos, DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the strongest selections. Bettors can take advantage of stepped up parlay promos for the NHL and college basketball. These promos will issue a profit boost of anywhere from 20% to 100% to use on a qualifying parlay bet. If the bet wins, you’ll earn a boosted profit.

The other offer that’s absolutely worth considering is an NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo. This offer comes with a refund of up to $10 in bonus bets if your qualifying SGP wager settles as a loss. Any same-game parlay placed as part of this promo must be comprised of three or more legs to qualify.

Click here to apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code and lock-in $200 in bonus bets for games this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.