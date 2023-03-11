DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus bets, deposit bonus offers

The latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer is rolling out a guarantee for new players. It’s going to be a busy weekend in Massachusetts with the NBA, NHL, and college basketball in action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded.

Sign up for this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer to qualify for a 40-1 instant payout. Place a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager has no impact on this offer. Players who lose on that $5 bet will still collect $200 in bonus bets. Guarantees are rare in sports betting, but this promo breaks the mold.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving Massachusetts bettors a chance to score big on opening weekend. There are tons of options this weekend for sports bettors. Championship week is here in college basketball. Not to mention, the NBA, NHL, and World Baseball Classic are all in action as well.

Click here to activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Activating This Offer

Activating this DraftKings Massachusetts offer only requires a few minutes of your time. In fact, new users who sign up with the links on the page can skip the promo code. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up page. Again, there is no need to input a promo code.

Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any game in any sport to win $200 in bonus bets.

Win $200 Bonus Bets With DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

It’s not every day that sports bettors can win before the games even start. But in Massachusetts, first-time depositors can win instantly with DraftKings Sportsbook. Again, all it takes is a $5 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

From there, bettors will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. This is an opportunity for bettors to place wagers through the DraftKings Massachusetts app.

Between the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and World Baseball Classic, there are so many options. March is always one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan and it just got better in Massachusetts.

Double Your Money on the Celtics

New and existing bettors in Massachusetts can double up on the Celtics this weekend. Boston is taking on the Atlanta Hawks and DraftKings Massachusetts is offering +100 odds on the Celtics to score 1+ points. That’s not a typo. Bettors can bet $50 at +100 odds on Boston to score at least one point.

Obviously, there are no shutouts in the NBA so this is a complete no-brainer. Sign up and claim the $200 in bonus bets first and foremost. But after registering, place a maximum real money wager of $50 to double your money on the Celtics.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.