DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for Saturday March Madness scores $200 bonus bets

The March Madness tournament continues today, and the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer will give you an instant bankroll infusion.

After you follow the steps that we lay out to become eligible for the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer, you are a guaranteed winner. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any game, and you will get $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

After an intense first round, the march toward the Final Four will continue today. There is wall-to-wall action everywhere you look, and these are nationally televised games. In addition to the Men’s Basketball Championship tourney matchups, there are a couple of NIT games as well. With this promotion, a bet on any game on the schedule will trigger the release of the bonus.

Click here to enable the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code that will lock down $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for Saturday March Madness

Let’s summarize the important details. Above all, this is an introductory special that is reserved for new players only. Secondly, in addition to the freedom to bet on any game, you have additional attitude. All of the pre-game bet types are available, so you can play a proposition or parlay if you choose to do so. On top of that, you don’t have to bet exactly $5 to comply with the terms. This is the minimum, but larger bets are included as well.

In fact, a $5 bet on a big March Madness game is not going to be enough for most people. With this in mind, you could make a larger bet with no worries. For instance, let’s say that you bet $100 on a side that you like. As soon as you take that step, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Even if you lose, you will be $100 in bonus bets ahead of the game.

Grab this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer

First, click this link or any of the others we are sharing today to activate the promo code automatically. When you take this step, no manual entry will be required.

Then, when you reach the landing page, follow the prompts. You enter your name, date of birth, and other pertinent identifying information. After your location is verified to satisfy gaming regulators, the account will be established.

Thirdly, if you are using your laptop or desktop to sign up at the online sportsbook, get the mobile app.

Then, make a deposit so you can place your qualifying wager. This is easily accomplished, because all of the ordinary methods are accepted and then some.

After that, it is time to get your bonus. Bet at least $5 on any game, and you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

College hoops no-sweat bet

There are promotions for established players, and you will be in this category after you make a bet. They come in different forms, and all of them give you some type of advantage. For instance, there is a college hoops no sweat bet offer on the table. If you lose a college basketball bet after you opt in, you will get a bonus bet refund up to $10.

Click here to accept this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that slams down $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.