DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: Get $200 bonus for Celtics-Hawks

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight and there’s a DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer that comes with a guaranteed bonus. Players who sign up and wager $5 on the game will earn $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

New users who register via the links on this page will activate the new DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. This allows bettors to Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed.

Boston enters play at 46-21 on the season, which puts them 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks, meanwhile are a game over .500 and hold a 2.5-game advantage over the Toronto Raptors for the eighth seed in the East.

Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets when you activate our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer for Celtics-Hawks by clicking here.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win Or Lose for Celtics-Hawks

DraftKings Massachusetts is offering what is essentially the strongest new user promo in the Bay State. The combination of this promo’s low cost of entry and its substantial $200 return in bonus bets are a strong combo. Add in the fact that the bonus is guaranteed to convey, and this offer fits the bill as a no-brainer.

You can go a bunch of different ways with your $5 wager on the Celtics-Hawks game. You could take the Celtics to cover -5.5, win the game at -215 odds, or Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points at -130 odds. Regardless of how your cash bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets for use on any other game taking place in any league this week.

Sign Up with Our DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

Before you can Bet $5, Get $200, you’ll need to sign up for a DraftKings Massachusetts account. Doing so will only take a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

Click here to activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer.

to activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Fill out the required information.

Add money to your account and wager at least $5 on any market in the Celtics-Hawks game.

You will receive eight $25 bonus bets win or lose, which you can then use on betting markets in other games this week. Your bonus bets won’t be tied to the NBA or the Celtics, so you can spread them across games in the NHL or college basketball tournament this week. Any winnings generated will be cash that you can use on other games as well.

JJ Redick’s 33% NBA SGPx Boost

One of the more unique features in the DraftKings Sportsbook app is the ability to build same-game parlay x bets. A SGPx bet allows users to not only combine legs from different games like a traditional parlay into one bet, but also same-game parlay markets as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook is running a 33% NBA SGPx boost promo by JJ Redick as one of their top in-app promos today. In order to qualify, bettors must build a SGPx with final odds of -300 or longer per leg. If the bet wins, you’ll earn an additional 33% cash winnings on the generated profit.

Click here to Bet $5 on the Celtics-Hawks game and win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.