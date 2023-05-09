DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: How to claim $150 bonus bets on Celtics Game 5 matchup

Basketball fans who want to win big on the NBA Playoffs should look no further than this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Bettors can lock in a guaranteed payout with this exclusive promo.

New users who access this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer can bet $5 on the NBA Playoffs to win $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager won’t impact these bonus bets.

There is a doubleheader coming up in the NBA Playoffs tonight — Celtics-Sixers and Nuggets-Suns. Both of these series are tied at one game apiece, which means these Game 5s are pivotal. Bettors can win big on either game with this new promotion.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new players a chance to start off with an easy win. Needless to say, betting on the NBA Playoffs usually isn’t easy. This promotion is flipping the script for bettors. Don’t sleep on the chance to lock in $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

This DraftKings Massachusetts promo is setting the stage for bettors to win big on the NBA Playoffs. Remember, all it takes is a $5+ wager on any NBA game to win $150 in bonus bets. This promotion sets bettors up for success going forward.

Winners will receive six $25 bonus bets that can be used on a wide range of markets. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs, don’t forget about the NHL and MLB.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is the best place to bet on the games. The easy-to-use interface makes it a breeze for novice and experienced bettors alike.

How to Access This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

Accessing this DraftKings Massachusetts promo is as easy as 1-2-3. In fact, there is no need to input a promo code, which takes one step out of the sign-up process. Follow these steps to get started:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Start by creating a new account and making a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on Celtics-Sixers or any other game this week to win $150 in bonus bets.

Celtics vs. Sixers & Nuggets vs. Suns

It’s going to be a busy night for basketball fans. There are two pivotal matchups on tap in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics and Nuggets are favored at home, but the Sixers and Suns have momentum after important wins on Sunday. There are tons of ways to bet on these games at DraftKings Sportsbook, including straight bets, player props, same game parlays, and more. Check out the promos page for no sweat same game parlays and other offers on the NBA Playoffs.

