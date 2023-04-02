DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: How to score $200 in MLB, CBB bonuses

Don’t miss out on the chance to start locking up bonus bets for the National Championship on Monday with the latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Not to mention, the MLB regular season is off and running, too.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

New players who claim this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer can bet $5 on MLB or college basketball to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. These bonus bets will convert instantly.

It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager won’t impact these bonus bets. Players can lose on that first $5+ bet and still win with this promotion. Massachusetts sports betting is still in the early stages, but there are tons of options for sports fans to choose from. DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante with a 40-1 instant payout. This promo is one reason to sign up, but there are others like competitive odds, a comprehensive list of markets, and an easy-to-use app.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and lock in $200 in bonus bets this week.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

This DraftKings Massachusetts promo is setting the stage for this week. New players who take advantage of this offer will have a head start. It’s going to be a busy couple of days in the sports world.

There are tons of baseball games on today and the women’s National Championship features LSU and Iowa. And of course, the men’s National Championship takes place on Monday night between UConn and San Diego State. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to win big with these bonus bets. Place a $5+ wager on any game to win eight $25 bonus bets instantly.

How to Activate This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

Activating this DraftKings Massachusetts promo is possible on a computer or mobile device. However, after signing up, we recommend downloading the app for the most convenient experience. Follow the simple steps below to get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

or on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any game this weekend to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Betting on UConn-SDSU in the National Championship

UConn is a sizable favorite entering Monday night’s tilt with San Diego State. Seeing a team as a 7.5-point favorite in a National Championship game is a bit surprising, but not when you take a closer look at the Huskies.

It’s worth noting that UConn is undefeated against non-conference opponents this weekend. Not only that, but the Huskies have won all of those games by double digits. But San Diego State has yet to back down from a challenge. Bet on either side with DraftKings Sportsbook. There are plenty of different ways to get in on the action.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and lock in $200 in bonus bets this week.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.