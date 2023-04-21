DraftKings Massachusetts promo code scores $150 on any weekend game

Get in on the action with the latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and score a massive boost for the NBA Playoffs. Bet on the Celtics, Nuggets, Knicks, or any other NBA team tonight with this new promotion.

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer can score a 30-1 moneyline odds boost for any NBA Playoffs game this weekend. Bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is one of the best times to be a basketball fan. The Celtics are looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the Hawks. The Nuggets are trying to do the same against the Timberwolves. And of course, the Knicks and Cavs are knotted up at one game apiece as the series comes to New York. There are plenty of options for NBA fans at DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday night.

How to Activate This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

Before we dive into the details of this offer and the different NBA matchups this weekend, let’s take a look at how bettors can activate this offer. Follow the walkthrough below to begin:

Click on any of the links above or below to begin. There is no need to input a promo code.

Create a new user profile by providing the necessary sign-up information in the required fields.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA moneyline this weekend at 30-1 odds.

Players who pick a winning team will take home $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

New players in Massachusetts can hit the ground running with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo. Obviously, picking a winner isn’t easy in the NBA Playoffs, but this promotion helps tilt the odds in favor of bettors.

Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any team to win $150 in bonus bets. For reference, existing users would need to risk $308 on Boston’s moneyline to net a profit of $150. From a value perspective, this DraftKings promo is a no-brainer.

NBA Playoffs Friday Tripleheader

The first full week of the NBA Playoffs is always action-packed. After all, basketball bettors get three games per night, which means that there are plenty of options. As for Saturday and Sunday, there are four games on tap for each day. Bettors can apply this odds boost to any of the games this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook has competitive odds on all the NBA Playoffs games. Let’s take a quick look at the moneyline odds for Friday night’s matchups (odds subject to change):

Atlanta Hawks (+175) vs. Boston Celtics (-205) (Boston up 2-0)

(Boston up 2-0) New York Knicks (-130) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (+110) (Series tied 1-1)

(Series tied 1-1) Minnesota Timberwolves (+115) vs. Denver Nuggets (-135) (Denver up 2-0)

