DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: Secure $200 bonus for Final Four

New customers are guaranteed a bonus when using the latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. You can unlock this welcome offer for the Final Four by signing up through our links.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

Place a $5 bet on the Final Four to unlock $200 in bonus bets. When using the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code, it doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses.

DraftKings Sportsbook has only been available in the Bay State for a couple of weeks. It is already one of the most popular options for sports bettors. In addition to the Final Four on Saturday, you can find odds for the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. More promotions are available after using the welcome bonus.

Click here to claim the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Make a $5 wager on the Final Four to secure $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code for the Final Four

Florida Atlantic made it to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. They are three-point underdogs against San Diego State, who was able to knock off Alabama in the Sweet 16. The next game is between UConn and Miami. The Huskies are 5.5-point favorites, and they have the best odds to win the National Championship on Monday night.

DraftKings has tons of betting options for these games, including live odds. Check the promotions page to find other offers, such as boosts and no-sweat bets. The DraftKings app offers free-to-play contests, and the prizes you can win will be based on your level in Dynasty Rewards.

Bet $5, Get $200 with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is now a legal option for bettors in Massachusetts. To register, you will need to enter basic info to prove your age and identity. Follow these steps to start with the best welcome bonus for the Final Four.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code and sign up. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit at least $5 with an accepted banking method. Place a $5 bet on the Final Four.

Regardless of the outcome, you will get $200 in bonus bets. These can be used on any of the games or sports on DraftKings.

Use a No-Sweat Bet for the Orioles vs. Red Sox

The MLB season began with Opening Day games on Thursday. The Red Sox lost their opener against the Orioles. Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston on Saturday in the second game of the series. DraftKings is offering customers a no-sweat bet that can be used for any MLB game. If it loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets.

Similar bonuses can be found for NBA games. The Celtics are among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. There are prop options for Jayson Tatum and other players on Boston.

Sign up here to unlock the best DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Make a $5 wager on the Final Four to claim $200 in bonus bets.

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.