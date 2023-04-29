DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: Win $150 instantly for Suns-Nuggets NBA Playoffs

The latest DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer is setting the stage for the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Bettors can start off with an easy win on Suns-Nuggets tonight.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$150 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

Bet $5 on any game with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

It’s not every day that sportsbooks give away bonus bets, but that’s exactly what bettors can get in Massachusetts this weekend. By betting $5+ on any game, including Suns-Nuggets tonight, bettors will be locking up this payout instantly. And remember, today’s game is just the starting point for what should be a busy second round in the NBA Playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of different ways for basketball bettors to win this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this Massachusetts offer.

New players can click here to get in on the action with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Signing up with any of the links on this page is the first step necessary. New players can get in on the action with DraftKings Massachusetts by following the walkthrough below:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer without a promo code. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer without a promo code. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Create a new account by providing basic information and making a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on any game this weekend. This will trigger an instant payout of $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

Win $150 in Bonus Bets With This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

As far as new promos go, this one is as straightforward as it gets. Sign up with DraftKings Massachusetts and place a $5+ wager on any game to win. It’s really that simple.

New bettors will set themselves up with $150 in bonus bets to use on the other NBA Playoffs games this weekend. Not to mention, there are other options like the final rounds of the NFL Draft, MLB, and even the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

These bonus bets can serve as an easy way for bettors to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Everyone who takes advantage of this offer will receive six $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Suns-Nuggets Odds

The Suns and Nuggets are two of the heavyweights in the Western Conference this year. Nikola Jokic is one of the best players on the planet, but he’s going to have his hands full with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. This series is a bit of a toss-up, but oddsmakers have the Nuggets as a slight favorite in Game 1. Here are the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on Suns-Nuggets tonight:

Phoenix Suns: +2.5 (-110) // Over 226 (-110) // +120

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-110) // Under 226 (-110) // -140

New players can click here to get in on the action with this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$150 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.