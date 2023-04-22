DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: Win a $5 bet to unlock $150 bonus bets

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the NBA, but there is still time to grab this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Basketball fans can boost the odds on any of the NBA Playoffs games today or tomorrow.

New players who activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer can score a 30-1 odds boost on any NBA moneyline. Sign up for this offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be big days for NBA fans. The first round is well underway as teams try to survive and advance. Betting on the NBA Playoffs can be unpredictable, but that’s where this DraftKings promo comes into play. Massachusetts bettors can boost the odds of any team to win this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: How to Win $150

Although picking a winner is half the battle with this promotion, it’s tough to beat the value this boost provides. New players on DraftKings Massachusetts can bet $5 on any team to win $150 in bonus bets. After winning, these bonus bets are applicable to any available market.

For reference, the Phoenix Suns are listed at -300 on the moneyline. In order to net a profit of $150 on the Suns, existing bettors would need to risk $450. Every NBA team sees a big boost like this when it comes to this DraftKings Massachusetts promo.

Activating This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Signing up and claiming this offer is as easy as 1-2-3. First-time depositors in Massachusetts can get in on the action by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links on this page to begin. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

Create a new account by inputting basic identifying information and making a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any team in any sport at 30-1 odds.

Players who pick a winner will net a return of $150 in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet the NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places to go for NBA fans. In addition to this new promo, there are plenty of ways to win on the NBA Playoffs. The competitive odds and comprehensive list of markets mean that bettors can put together same game parlays. Although parlays are tough to win, they offer massive payouts.

Here’s a look at the moneyline odds for today’s NBA action (odds subject to change before tip-off):

Nets (+115) vs. 76ers (-135) (Philadelphia up 3-0)

Clippers (+250) vs. Suns (-300) (Phoenix up 2-1)

Heat (+170) vs. Bucks (-200) (Series tied 1-1)

Lakers (-180) vs. Grizzlies (+155) (Series tied 1-1)

To activate this DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer, click here. From there, place a $5 wager on the NBA to win $150 in bonus bets.

