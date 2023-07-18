DraftKings MLB promo: How to claim $150 bonus bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New users can unlock a DraftKings MLB promo offer to secure bonus bets for baseball games this week. Register through our links to activate this offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. Customers have access to more promotions, rewards, and free contests during the MLB season.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

Claim the DraftKings MLB promo and make a $5 wager on any game. You will be sent $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Download the DraftKings app to find tons of betting options for MLB games. You can create same-game parlays, bet on player props, and live wager during games. We include a guide on this page on how you can start with this welcome bonus. If you are new to using a sportsbook app, DraftKings has a guide that explains all of the different ways you can wager on MLB.

Place a $5 wager on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Best DraftKings MLB Promo Unlocks $150 Bonus

The Dodgers beat the Orioles in the first game of their series on Monday. But Baltimore is favored on Tuesday night with Tyler Wells on the mound. He is 7-4 this season with a 3.18 ERA. They are just one game behind the Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

The Yankees have lost their last two games in extra innings. Domingo German will pitch against the Angels on Tuesday. Other matchups include the Rays vs. Rangers, Diamondbacks vs. Braves, Red Sox vs. Athletics, and Twins vs. Mariners. After claiming the welcome bonus, opt-in to the MLB Stepped Up SGP to get a boost. Your parlay will be boosted up to 100% based on the number of legs. The promotions page also includes bonuses for other sports this week.

Steps to Unlock the DraftKings MLB Promo

All new customers can follow our guide to use this welcome bonus. You must be in an eligible state and at least 21 years old.

Click here to activate the DraftKings MLB promo and register for an account. It will ask for basic details to confirm your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Use an accepted banking method to deposit $5 or more. All of the banking options are secure to use. Place a $5 bet on any MLB game.

The result of this wager doesn’t matter. DraftKings will send you $150 in bonus bets that can be used throughout the week.

Future Odds for the MLB Postseason

DraftKings has future odds for division winners, league winners, player awards, and the World Series. The Braves have the best odds to win the World Series. They are followed by the Dodgers, Rays, Astros, Rangers, and Blue Jays. Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. are favored to win the AL and NL MVP.

All of the bets you make on MLB games will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. Customers can level up in the program and redeem prizes, including discounts for traveling. Try using other features, such as DraftKings Social, to follow along with your friends.

Sign up here to unlock the best DraftKings MLB promo offer. Gain $150 in bonus bets by placing your first $5 wager on any game.

