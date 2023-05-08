DraftKings NBA promo: Bet $5, get $150 bonus for Knicks-Heat, Lakers-Warriors matchups

DraftKings Sportsbook found a sure-fire way for first-time registrants to get onboard and enjoy a batch of bonus bets automatically. A DraftKings NBA promo provides this opportunity for those creating first-time accounts and placing a small qualifying wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page activate that DraftKings NBA promo for you, so you can focus on the bonus itself. After any $5+ initial wager settles, sign-ups receive $150 in unrestricted bonus bets, regardless of their initial pick’s outcome.

This is certainly a nice time to grab $150 of unrestricted bonus bets to use however you wish. After all, just look at the beautiful run of NBA postseason action we are currently smack in the middle of. The league promises two games a night tonight through Thursday and could potentially have two more on Friday. Within these meaningful contests are countless ways to utilize $150 worth of bonus bets this week.

Click here to automatically unlock our DraftKings NBA promo, earning $150 in bonus bets after your $5+ initial wager settles.

Secure Guaranteed $150 Bonus Via DraftKings NBA Promo

The NBA Playoffs brought out the best in registration promotions from a select few sportsbooks. One of those is DraftKings, which threw caution to the wind with its latest slam-dunk bonus offer. DraftKings Sportsbook offers first-time sign-ups a bank of bonus bets that they get automatically. By securing this page’s DraftKings NBA promo and placing any $5+ initial wager, you unlock $150 in bonus bets. This page’s links all activate the offer directly for you, so you don’t even have to key in a promo code.

You can make any initial bet you want, as long as it is $5 or more. Regardless of whether it wins or loses, when it settles you receive $150 worth of bonus bets. That $150 appears as six $25 bonus bets with no sports market or wager type restrictions attached. The money you earn with those bonus bets turns into withdrawable funds right away. To clarify, you will immediately have the option to take money out or reinvest in anywhere in the app. As an added bonus, if your qualifying $5+ wager does win, you collect those profits on top of your $150 bonus.

Four-Step Guide Key to Activating DraftKings NBA Promo

The only thing that could possibly top $150 worth of guaranteed bonus bets is the ease with which you can claim them. DraftKings realized that, to stand out, they have to have a well-rounded promotion here. Consequently, they constructed this promo so that you could register and secure your bonus in mere minutes. To do so, simply follow along with the four-step guide provided below:

Firstly, you must click here or another of this page’s links to activate our DraftKings NBA promo.

or another of this page’s links to activate our DraftKings NBA promo. Secondly, enter some personal information that will help you register a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account. For example, you will have to give information like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

Thirdly, you can make the initial $5 deposit required to activate this offer.

Lastly, place any $5+ first wager and collect six $25 bonus bets when it settles.

Participating states: AZ, WY, CO, WV, CT, VA, IA, TN, IL, PA, IN, OH, KS, NY, LA, NJ, MA, MI, MD.

Leading First Basket Candidates for GSW-LAL Game 4

The Lakers responded to a Game 2 thumping in Golden State with a 127-97 Game 3 victory Saturday night. Now, up 2-1 in the series, Los Angeles takes its home court again at 10p ET tonight. The Lakers currently sit as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 227.5.

Our DraftKings NBA promo permits wagering well beyond spreads and totals, however. You can explore any areas of these playoff games you might interest you, in fact. One popular prop option centers around who will score the game’s first points. We shared the five players DraftKings set as most likely to make that first field goal in tonight’s Warriors-Lakers Game 4:

Klay Thompson (GSW) +475.

Anthony Davis (LAL) +500.

LeBron James (LAL) +500.

Stephen Curry (GSW) +550.

D’Angelo Russell (LAL) +650.

Click here to automatically unlock our DraftKings NBA promo, earning $150 in bonus bets after your $5+ initial wager settles.