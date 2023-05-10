DraftKings NBA promo code: $150 Bonus for Lakers-Warriors, Heat-Knicks

The best DraftKings NBA promo code offer for this week provides new bettors with a chance to win big. There is no need to pick a winner with this offer because simply placing a bet will be enough to win.

New players who claim this DraftKings NBA promo code offer will be able to bet $5 on any team and win $150 in bonus bets instantly. These bonus bets are a guarantee no matter what happens in the selected game.

There are two games for basketball fans to choose from tonight — Knicks-Heat and Warriors-Lakers. The higher seeds are playing with their backs against the wall. Both the Knicks and Warriors are facing 3-1 deficits.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a top option for basketball fans during the NBA Playoffs. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in a guaranteed win on Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers tonight.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings NBA promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets

This DraftKings NBA promo is setting the stage for bettors. It’s important to highlight the fact that bettors will win these bonus bets as soon as the wager is placed. There is no need to sweat out the original wager.

Of course, bettors will take home additional cash winnings if the selected wager hits, but these bonus bets are a guarantee no matter what happens in the selected game.

Players will receive six $25 bonus bets that are applicable to any available market on DraftKings Sportsbook. Download the app and start betting on the NBA Playoffs today.

How to Activate This DraftKings NBA Promo Code Offer

This offer is available to first-time depositors in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV). Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started:

Click here to start the registration process without the need for a promo code.

to start the registration process without the need for a promo code. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input the necessary information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $5+ to qualify for this NBA promo.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5+ wager on any NBA game tonight to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Knicks-Heat and Warriors-Lakers

The Knicks and Warriors return home with their seasons on the line. Don’t be fooled by the seeding in these NBA Playoffs because the Heat and Lakers are legitimate title contenders. With that said, the home teams are both favored in these games.

There are plenty of different ways for bettors to get in on the action for these games. Players can opt into an offer for a no-sweat NBA same game parlay. Bettors who lose on that wager will be eligible to receive bonus bets back. Although same game parlays can be tough to hit, they offer massive paydays.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings NBA promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.