DraftKings NBA promo code: Winning $5 bet yields $150 in bonus bets

There are some great pro basketball matchups tonight, and as a bettor, you can seize a major advantage the DraftKings NBA promo code promo offer.

When you snag this DraftKings NBA promo code offer, you get a 30-1 odds boost on your first wager. Simply bet $5 on any moneyline, and if you win, you will get an added $150 payout in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The NBA action gets started at 7:00 Eastern Time with Washington hosting the New York Knicks. A half-hour after that game, Miami at Milwaukee will get underway. That game is nationally televised on ESPN, and it is the first half of a doubleheader. In the second half, Oklahoma City will battle the Suns in Phoenix. With this promotion, it you can find a winner somewhere on the slate tonight, you will rake in a nice bonus.

Click here to take advantage of this DraftKings NBA promo code offer.

DraftKings NBA promo code for Friday games

Most importantly, you should understand the fact that this offer is for first-time users only. Secondly, the tables are turned in a big way with this promotion. For example, say that you like a significant favorite that is -350 on the actual betting board. Without the promotion, if you bet $5, you would win $1.43 if your team wins the game. When you apply the promotion, the odds are +3000 on the same team.

This is one approach that you can take, but the choice is yours. If you get the bonus bets, you don’t have the moneyline limitation. All of the pre-live markets are open, and all sporting events are included under the terms. After you receive the bonus bets, you have a total of seven days to place the wagers.

Lock in the DraftKings NBA promo code

First, click this link or one of the others that we are sharing on this page to activate the promo code automatically. Subsequently, you will be eligible for the bonus when you hit the landing page.

After that, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is just like any other account creation process with an added verification step to comply with gaming regulations. When it checks out, your account will go live.

Thirdly, if you are using a desktop or laptop to sign up at the online sportsbook, get the app. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are out and about, and there is another benefit. When you have the app, you will be informed about exclusive in-app offers.

Funding is the next step in the process. It is easy to make a deposit, because all the standard methods are accepted.

After that, bet $5+ on any team on the moneyline. A win will generate a $150 reward in bonus bets to supplement your cash winnings.

Established player benefits

The first bonus won’t be the last, because special offers for established players are rolled out all year long. There can be stepped up parlays, bonus bet specials, no-sweat bets, and various other bankroll building promotions.

Click here to accept the DraftKings NBA promo code offer that provides $150 in bonus bets when you win a $5 moneyline wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.