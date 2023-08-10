DraftKings NFL promo code: How to get $150 bonus on any preseason game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Betting on the preseason can be tricky for bettors, but not with the latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer. Football fans can take advantage of the latest offer for an easy winner on any NFL preseason game.

New players who secure this DraftKings NFL promo code offer will be able to bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses. Create an account and place that initial wager to lock in these bonus bets instantly.

There are two NFL preseason games on tap for today — Texans-Patriots and Vikings-Seahawks. However, there are more games throughout the weekend. In short, there should be something for every football fan.

But remember, this DraftKings NFL promo is applicable to any game. Simply placing that $5 wager will be enough to win with this offer. Here’s a closer look at how new bettors can take advantage of this promotion.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150

This DraftKings promo is as simple as it gets. New players who claim this offer will have the chance to lock in six $25 bonus bets. From there, players will have extra bonus bets to use on other NFL preseason games this weekend.

It’s important to highlight the fact that these bonus bets will convert instantly. As soon as that $5 wager goes through, bettors will receive $150 bonus bets.

Think of this promotion as an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New players can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings NFL Promo Code

This DraftKings NFL promo is available in a number of different states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY). Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process for new users:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer and start by creating a new account.

to automatically activate this offer and start by creating a new account. Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5 into your newly-created account.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL preseason game this weekend. Win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

What NFL Preseason Games to Bet on Tonight

The NFL preseason began with the Hall of Fame Game last week, but it really starts to heat up this weekend. Football fans can bet on two games tonight with DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans and Patriots will face off in the early game while the Vikings and Seahawks will be the night cap. These are two opportunities for bettors to take advantage of this new promotion.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the two Thursday night NFL preseason games:

Houston Texans: -3.5 (-108) // Over 37.5 (-105) // -166

New England Patriots: +3.5 (-112) // Under 37.5 (-115) // +140

Minnesota Vikings: +3.5 (-110) // Over 35 (-112) // +145

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-110) // Under 35 (-108) // -175

