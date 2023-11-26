DraftKings NFL promo code: New users score instant $150 bonus for Week 12

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Dive into another NFL Sunday with a no-brainer DraftKings NFL promo code offer. New customers can tackle Week 12 with a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal that triggers an instant $150 payout in bonus bets following any $5 wager, regardless of the odds or outcome.

NFL Week 12 kicked off with three Thanksgiving Day games and a Black Friday game. However, football fans still have lots of thrilling action on deck this Sunday, including Jaguars-Texans, Bills-Eagles, and Ravens-Chargers. When you sign up for DraftKings, your first $5+ wager on a spread, moneyline, or over/under activates an immediate reward worth $150 in bonus bets. From there, you can use your stakes on Sunday’s games and turn the bonus funds into withdrawable cash winnings.

Register for DraftKings Sportsbook here, then take advantage of NFL Week 12 with a “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer. Keep reading for some of my favorite bets of the weekend.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Sign Up + Bet $5 for Instant $150 Bonus

There aren’t many sportsbooks that rival DraftKings, nor are there sportsbook offers that compare to the “Bet $5, Get $150.” Not only are users guaranteed a payout worth up to 30-1, but the fact it arrives instantly means you can place wagers on Sunday’s Week 12 action moments after registration.

Here’s a brief walkthrough for prospective bettors to claim the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer:

Click here to activate the DraftKings NFL promo code . Our links handle the code on your behalf.

Create an account and set up a unique username and password.

Make a cash deposit through one of the available payment methods.

Place at least $5 on any NFL game.

Receive $150 in bonus bets on the spot. Winning bets still produce a standard cash profit.

New customers get six (6) $25 bonus bets after placing the qualifying $5+ wager. You must use the bonus bets within seven days of receipt, or DraftKings will remove them from your account.

Best NFL Week 12 Betting Picks

Saints (-1.5) at Falcons – 1:00 p.m.

Patriots (-3.5) at Giants – 1:00 p.m.

Panthers at Titans (-3.5) – 1:00 p.m.

Steelers (-2) at Bengals – 1:00 p.m.

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5) – 1:00 p.m.

Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans – 1:00 p.m.

Rams (-2.5) at Cardinals – 4:05 p.m.

Browns at Broncos (-1.5) – 4:05 p.m.

Bills at Eagles (-3) – 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs (-10) at Raiders – 4:25 p.m.

Ravens (-3) at Chargers – 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

Bears at Vikings (-3) – 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

Even with four games in the books, there’s a lot of excellent football on tap. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the action even more, consider throwing a bonus bet on my favorite plays for Week 12.

I’m fired up for the AFC South showdown between the Jaguars and Texans. Houston, a 1.5-point home underdog, can tie Jacksonville for the division lead (and own the tiebreaker) with a win. I’m all in on C.J. Stroud and the Texans, so I’m betting on their +105 moneyline. Not only did Houston pulverize Jacksonville 37-17 in Week 3, but the Texans have won ten of their last 11 encounters with the Jags.

Let’s continue the upset trend and look at Panthers-Titans. Everyone is looking at Carolina’s 1-9 record, but the Titans have lost 14 of their last 17 games dating back to last season. Both teams have rookie quarterbacks, so expect some miscues on both sides. That said, I’m going with the Panthers +3.5 in hopes that Tennessee continues its run of awful football.

Giants-Patriots might be a hard watch, but it’s another game I’m betting on. Giants QB Tommy DeVito has progressively improved weekly, culminating with a 246-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Commanders last Sunday. Mac Jones has four three-touchdown games in three seasons with the Patriots, so it’s fair to wonder if New England actually has the better QB. I’m betting on New York +3.5 and would consider its +154 moneyline.

Lastly, I’m betting on the Eagles to beat the Bills. Philly is -162 on the moneyline, which might be hard to swallow for some bettors. But after beating the Chiefs on Monday night, the Eagles should take care of Buffalo at the Linc, even if it’s a nailbiter.

