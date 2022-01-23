DraftKings NY promo keeps bet $5, win $280 bonus as NFL Playoffs continue

It’s been just over two weeks since NY online sports betting went live and the latest DraftKings NY promo remains one of the best offers to date. DraftKings New York has an incredible new user offer that pays out $280 in free bets on a single $5 bet. This huge bonus will convey if the NFL team of a user’s choice wins its game.

New users who sign up for a DraftKings NY Sportsbook account can Bet $5, Win $280 if their NFL team wins on Sunday. Bettors can activate this offer by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Four teams will take the field on Sunday with their potential Conference Championship Game opponent already set. Both road teams pulled off upset victories over the AFC and NFC’s top seeds on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco have already taken the next step toward the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. Who will walk away with a win on Sunday?

Bet $5, Win $280 with DraftKings NY Promo

The DraftKings NY promo has one of the highest upside setups available for new users for the remaining NFL Divisional Round games. Any new user who signs up via any of the links on this page will receive a 56-1 odds boost that can be used on any NFL team. This equates to a +5600 odds boost, which will replace the selected team’s moneyline odds. This boost can be applied to any of the four teams playing on Sunday, including favorites and underdogs alike.

Each of the two remaining games (Rams-Bucs and Bills-Chiefs) feature moneyline odds that are in near toss-up territory. As such, picking a winner isn’t as easy as throwing down big money on a heavy favorite. The positive in this DraftKings NY promo is that the financial commitment is just $5. The upside is incredibly high, as this 56-1 odds boost gives bettors the chance to earn $280 in Free Bets with a win.

$1,000 deposit match

The 56-1 odds boost is a fantastic offer. DraftKings New York has a second sportsbook offer that bettors can also take advantage of in the form of a deposit match. Once a new user has registered for an account, they will be presented the option to make their first deposit. DraftKings NY will provide a deposit match of up to $1,000.

It’s important to note that this deposit match is done at a 20% rate. That means DraftKings Sportsbook will match every $100 deposited by the bettor with $20 in site credit. In order to earn the full $1,000 deposit match in site credit, a user would have to deposit $5,000. No matter how close to that cap a bettor opts to go, this promo is still one to take advantage of as any site credit provided is effectively free money.

The signup process for DraftKings NY Sportsbook is a straightforward one. Bettors need simply follow these steps to turn a $5 wager into a $280 bonus:

to register for a DraftKings New York account. Fill in the required information fields to finish the registration process.

Use any of DraftKings Sportsbook NY’s deposit methods to make your first deposit of $5 or more.

Place your first $5 real-money wager on any NFL team’s moneyline.

If your team wins on Sunday, you will receive seven $40 Free Bets from DraftKings NY Sportsbook. These Free Bets can be used on any player or game prop on the app.

