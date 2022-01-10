DraftKings NY promo code rolls out 40-1 Odds bonus for college football championship

Betting with the best DraftKings NY promo code is the way to go if you’re looking for a new sportsbook in New York ahead of the college football championship game tonight. Alabama-Georgia represents the first major championship for New York bettors to wager on, and DraftKings Sportsbook is going in with an aggressive odds boosts. And to simplify the sign up process ahead of kickoff, no special code will be needed.

Bettors can grab 40-1 odds on Alabama or Georgia to win without a FanDuel NY promo code. This bet $5, win $200 special pairs up with other app bonuses to unlock huge value.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

CFP TITLE GAME CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings NY oddsmakers foresee a close one tonight as Georgia comes in as a 3-point favorite. Of course, absolutely nobody would be surprised if Alabama prevailed. Betting against Nick Saban as an underdog has been a losing proposition and the Crimson Tide are just a bit more than a month removed from taking apart the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of what’s expected to be in an instant classic, no DraftKings NY promo code will needed to grab this bet $5, win $200 bonus.

Click here and skip the DraftKings NY promo code to get 40-1 odds on the college football title game with this low-risk, big-reward bonus.

Get 40-1 CFP Championship Game Odds without FanDuel NY Promo Code

Ahead of kickoff, no DraftKings NY promo code will be needed to secure tremendous value on either side. With a tight game expected, there is some risk involved in backing either team, but this 40-1 odds bonus eliminates most of it. Let’s dive into the numbers to explore the overall value.

As a 3-point and -140 moneyline favorite, a bettor would typically have to wager $280 to win $200 on a Georgia victory. As a +120 moneyline underdog, a bettor would have to wager roughly $170 to profit $200 on an Alabama win. However, the standard odds can be wiped out and instead replaced with +4000 odds that eliminates most of the risk.

Skip DraftKings NY Promo Code, Get Best CFP Bonus

Let’s take a quick look at the offer mechanics by looking at how to sign up for DraftKings in New York and grab this bonus.

Click here to get started. No DraftKings NY promo code will be needed.

to get started. No DraftKings NY promo code will be needed. Fill out the brief registration fields to create an account.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.Plenty of options are available. This will activate eligibility .

Following sign up, opt-in via the promotions tab or through the special located at the top of the main menu.

After opting-in, then bet $5 on either Alabama or Georgia to win the game.

If the bet hits, collect the $200 bonus.

Other In-App Specials for Bama-UGA

The 40-1 odds bonus is the headliner DraftKings NY promo, but bettors can check out some strong odds boosts on the action:

Georgia to win by 7+ points (boosted to +175)

Georgia and Alabama to combine for 60+ points (+210)

Also, look ahead to the NFL Playoffs with a special “HAMMER THE OVER” bonus. With this special, players rally together to drive down Bills-Patriots game total to no-brainer levels. Expect the total to hit zero ahead of kickoff, making this a virtually-guaranteed winner.

Click here and skip the DraftKings NY promo code to get 40-1 odds on the college football title game with this low-risk, big-reward bonus.