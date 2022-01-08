DraftKings NY promo code offers 3 launch bonuses

The initial DraftKings NY promo code in the wake of the NY online sports betting launch brings all new players three awesome bonuses this weekend. While it was a long wait for betting to go live, specials such as this one may prove that it was a worthwhile one. One of the first legal online sportsbooks to launch in the Empire State is DraftKings New York, which brings a plethora of promos and offers right from the start.

New users won’t need a DraftKings NY promo code to get 40-1 odds on key NFL and NBA matchups as well as the CFP National Championship Game. With this bet $5, win $200 bonus, players can begin wagering with one of the best sportsbook offers available at launch.

New York online sports betting is launching at the perfect time. NFL Week 18 closes out the regular season before giving way to the postseason and Super Bowl, which is the biggest sports betting day of the year. Not to mention, March Madness is right around the corner. DraftKings New York Sportsbook will be one of the most popular sportsbooks from the start. They are one of the most recognizable brands in sports betting and already have a user-base of DFS players in New York.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for Launch

After patiently waiting, New Yorkers are finally going to be able to start placing sports wagers from anywhere in the state. Gone are the days where you would need to travel to an upstate sportsbook are across state lines to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut to place a bet.

DraftKings New York Sportsbook is one of the first apps to launch and they are going big for the occasion. Bettors won’t actually need a DraftKings NY promo code. With just a click, bettors can grab 40-1 odds on NFL Week 18. A $5 bet on any NFL team’s moneyline will qualify you to win $200 in bonuses if your team can pull out the win. Although your team has to come through to secure the bonus, this odds boost helps shift the odds in your favor in a big way.

In addition to that offer, bettors can take advantage of double-your-money boosts on the Knicks game to have at least one point scored. Similarly, bettors can back the Jets or Bills to score at least one touchdown Sunday with a double-your-money bonus.

Getting Started without a DraftKings NY promo code

It only takes a few minutes to register an account on DraftKings New York Sportsbook and start placing bets. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process.

Make a deposit of at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 moneyline bet on any NFL team.

Win $200 in bonuses if your team wins.

What to bet on

The easier question to answer is what can’t you bet on? DraftKings New York has competitive odds on all the major sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, and college basketball. But that’s not all. They have niche markets like tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, rugby, cricket, and table tennis. There is something for every sports fan on DraftKings New York Sportsbook.

Their easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and consistent promos make it easy for new and experienced bettors to get started. New York online sports betting is finally live and we couldn’t be more excited.

