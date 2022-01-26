Here’s the best DraftKings NY promo code to finish month strong

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The latest DraftKings NY promo code delivers New York sports bettors a champion-level set of bonuses in the coming days, a stretch capped off by the NFL Conference Championship Games played Sunday. With the ability to lock in a deposit match, absurd 56-1 odds on either 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs, and a package of secondary specials, the DraftKings NY app offers New York players strong value.

The latest DraftKings NY promo code stacks up some of the best bonuses available to New York bettors to close out the month. Whether locking in football, basketball, or hockey picks, there’s something for everyone.

While the sports world will turn its attention to the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games late Sunday afternoon, DraftKings New York won’t require a wait to wager on either game. Bettors can now bet with 56-1 odds on either game or grab other specials on NHL, NBA, and college hoops. With some of the market’s best overall new user bonuses, the DraftKings NY promo code package is a can’t-miss this weekend.

Click here to automatically lock in the latest DraftKings NY promo code and get 56-1 odds on either NFL game played Sunday, a 20% deposit match, and more specials.

DraftKings NY Promo Code This Week

The month of January closes without an absolute wild run of sports action, capped Sunday by the 49ers-Rams in the NFC Championship Game and Bengals-Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Those looking for what are probably the best odds available on either game can begin by using the latest DraftKings NY promo code. This special will dial in 56-1 odds with a bet $5 win $280 special on any of the four teams to advance to the Super Bowl next month.

Throw out the point spreads, discard the typical moneyline odds. Instead, throw $5 on any squad and hit a $280 bonus.

For instance, the Chiefs come in as the biggest favorite over the weekend, valued as nearly a 7-point and -300 moneyline favorite over the Bengals. To win a $280, a bettor would have to wager over $800 with normal prices. Now, players in New York can win the same payout with just a $5 first bet.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Also Brings Deposit Match

One of the best parts of the 56-1 odds bonus with the DraftKings NY promo code special is that it doesn’t require a significant commitment at deposit to get a stellar bonus. However, those who are willing to place a bigger deposit can also score free bets with a 20% deposit match. Prior to making the first deposit, opt-in via the promos tab to get a 20% match.

For instance:

Deposit $100, get $20

Deposit $500, get $100

Deposit $1,000, get $200

Again, bettors don’t have to put up more than $5 to win $280 with the NFL special, but the option to earn additional bonus cash will be there for those who want it.

Both of the above offers pair up with daily odds boosts on NBA, NHL, college basketball, and NFL player and game props. Meanwhile, DraftKings New York continues to offer boosts on multi and single-game parlays.

A Quick Sign Up

To get started and take advantage of all that DraftKings has to offer to New York players, just do the following:

Click here to register. This will automatically lock in the latest and best DraftKings NY promo code. There will be no need to manually enter a code.

Make a first deposit of at least $5. Opt-in to the deposit match offer if you're looking to tack on a 20% match bonus.

Opt-in to the 56-1 NFL odds offer.