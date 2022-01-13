DraftKings NY promo code unlocks 3 NFL wild card weekend bonuses

Three is better than one, and the latest DraftKings NY promo code proves this thought ahead of a packed NFL Super Wild Card Weekend slate. With awesome matchups across the board that run from Saturday afternoon through Monday night, a three-pack of bonuses brings access to hundreds of dollars in value. And while bettors will be looking for a specific bonus code to grab these specials, one won’t be needed. Below, we will instruct how to get started and cash in for the NFL Playoffs.

No DraftKings NY promo code will be required to get the last NFL Wild Card Weekend bonuses, including 56-1 odds on any game, the Hammer the Over no-brainer, and risk-free same game parlays.

With postseason football here, the stakes are higher for teams, fans, and NY online sportsbooks. Sports betting is still fresh in the Empire State, so DraftKings New York and its competitors are going at it to earn the business and trust of consumers. With the competition to bring new players in, the app is bringing three different promos to the table this weekend.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for NFL Wild Card

Certain bonuses at sportsbooks will require a specific code, but that's not the case with any special offered to New York bettors this weekend. Simply using the links in this article will unlock access to 56-1 odds on any team to win any game, absurd Bills-Patriots odds, and a risk-free bet.

In terms of the three bonuses in play, bettors will first bet able to catch +5600 odds on any team to win. Bet a huge favorite or pick an underdog and get the same boosted odds. Some players will want to lock in the first game of the weekend between the Raiders and Bengals as they try to win the bonus early and play it back through the rest of the NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule. That makes sense, although the two biggest favorites of the weekend, Tampa Bay and Kansas City, each play Sunday.

Won’t Need a DraftKings NY Promo Code to Hammer the Over

Prior to the Patriots-Bills Saturday night matchup, DraftKings will allow bettors to “Hammer the Over” for a no-brainer bet. With this special, every 5,000 bettors who take the over for the game will lower the total by 1/2 point. It doesn’t matter when a player opts-in because they will receive the best and final price. After opening at 44.5 points, the total has moved to under 30 by Thursday afternoon. It’s reasonable to expect the total drops into the single digits before kickoff.

One More Big Bonus

If you’re keeping track at home, that’s only two bonuses — we listed three up top. The third bonus comes in the form of a risk-free same game parlay. Opt-in to place a $10 wager without any risk on a same-game parlay. These popular bets allow bettors to wager on multiple outcomes across a single game to receive heavily boosted payouts. Grab risk-free SGP each day this weekend.

