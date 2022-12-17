DraftKings Ohio promo code: 2 weeks remain to claim $200 pre-launch bonus

When mobile sports betting officially goes live in the Buckeye State, new customers who took advantage of our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer will tackle the new year with a substantial bonus.

Our DraftKings Ohio promo code links trigger a $200 pre-registration bonus for Oho customers. Create an account through this post to receive $200 in free bets when DraftKings launches on January 1.

Ohio will join the ever-growing list of states offering legal online sports betting in approximately two weeks. DraftKings is one of several sportsbooks opening its doors on New Year’s Day, as prospective players can soon access DK’s daily promotions and odds boosts for NFL Week 17, the College Football Playoff, and more. In the meantime, utilize our links and sign up before January 1 to claim a free $200 in site credit.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer Promises $200 for Pre-Registration

As states like Kansas and Maryland can attest, DraftKings makes it worth your while to create an account. Eligible Ohioans will have access to numerous promotions on launch day, including a no-brainer welcome offer like Maryland’s recent “Bet $5, Get $200” deal. However, the real fun starts before the new year, thanks to DK’s pre-registration promo.

When new Ohio players sign up before launch day, they’ll receive an immediate $200 bonus. That means prospective users can complete the free sign-up process today, open DraftKings Sportsbook on January 1, and collect $200 in free bets. How you wager your free bets is up to you, but each win will return cold, hard cash profit.

Enabling Our DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Because the pre-registration window is shutting fast, Ohio bettors can’t afford to delay. As soon as 2023 arrives, anyone who hasn’t already signed up for DraftKings Sportsbook will miss a no-brainer $200 payout on launch day.

Here’s what new customers must do to secure their bonus ahead of New Year’s Day:

Fill out each required field and create an account.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Open DraftKings on January 1, 2023, to complete registration.

Receive $200 in free bets.

New users within Ohio state lines can access our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. DK’s mobile app is the easiest way to verify your playing area.

Possible Buckeyes Title Game Headlines 2023 Betting

Ohioans have already circled Week 17’s Browns-Commanders and Bills-Bengals on their 2023 calendars. But on January 9, the entire state could rally around Ohio State’s bid for a national championship.

The Buckeyes are one of the four College Football Playoff teams competing for a spot in the title game. OSU will play Georgia, the defending national champs, on December 31 in Atlanta. If the Buckeyes can overthrow the No. 1 team in the nation, they’ll advance to the championship on January 9, where they’ll face arch-rival Michigan or TCU in Los Angeles.

