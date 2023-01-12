DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for Thursday action

The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is setting up new bettors with an easy way to start off. Ohio sports betting launched earlier this month, and with a weekend headlined by the start of the NFL Playoffs almost here, there will be a variety of ways to jump into the mix and hit it big this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

New users who take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer can secure $200 in guaranteed bonus. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any NBA, NHL, college basketball or NFL wild card game.

Instant and guaranteed bonuses are far from the norm in sports betting. However, with a massive Ohio sports betting rollout underway in the midst of heavy competition, sportsbooks like DraftKings are putting their best foot forward. That’s great news for Ohio sports bettors.

This DraftKings promo is an exclusive offer for new players in Ohio. Instead of rolling the dice on your first wager, redeem this guaranteed bonus and start things off with a win.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Triggers $200 Instant Bonus Bets

We recommend grabbing this DraftKings Ohio promo while it’s still available. Again, sportsbooks are looking to go all-in on the start of Ohio sports betting and that turns into benefits for new players.

While this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, we can promise it delivers. Simply place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. That includes the NBA, NHL, NFL, and college basketball. There are ample options in all three markets tonight.

With that said, this DraftKings Ohio promo will convert to a guaranteed $200 bonus no matter what game you choose. As a result, it’s easy to get off to a hot start.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer

First things first, players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply signing up via any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this 40-1 instant payout in bonus bets.

After being redirected to a registration landing page, provide basic identifying information like name, date of birth, email address, and mailing address to create an account.

Use PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, or any other accepted method to make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any game in the NBA, NHL, or college basketball tonight.

Win an instant bonus of $200 after placing that bet.

How to Get Other Promos This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook’s best offer of the week is undoubtedly this 40-1 instant payout in bonus bets. However, there are plenty of other ways to win. Check out the promos page for same game parlay insurance, stepped up same game parlays, free-to-play pools, and odds boosts. There are tons of different ways to cash in on the action this week, especially during a month as busy as January. Ohio picked a great time to officially launch sports betting.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 instantly.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.