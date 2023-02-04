DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets instantly this weekend

A big weekend of basketball action sets up Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, and you can activate the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for a huge guaranteed bonus offer. Players who sign up via the links on this page will secure $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ on any matchup.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is the largest offer in Ohio online sports betting. Any bettor who signs up via our links will be able to Bet $5, Get $200 on any betting market in the Bengals-Chiefs game on Sunday.

If 100 NFL fans had been polled entering the season as to which two teams would represent the Super Bowl matchup, many would have responded with the Chiefs. The Eagles? That’s a different story, but Philly finds itself as a small favorite with about a week to go before kickoff.

Click here to apply this DraftKings Ohio promo code and Bet $5, Get $200 when you wager on any game.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Activates $200 Bonus Bets This Weekend

It’s critical to note from the start that the $200 in bonus bets being offered as part of this promo are guaranteed to convey. That means your $5 wager on any college basketball or NBA game will return 40x your initial wager even if the bet loses. There is no larger guaranteed return in bonus bets than this new user promo for Buckeye State bettors from DraftKings Ohio.

Prospective players who sign up for this offer will be able to bet on teams to cover the spread, or the teams to go over/under the total points line. Since the bonus bets will convey win or lose, another way to attack this first cash wager is via a game or player prop bet.

How to Get This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio has an easy-to-complete registration process for new players. Complete the following steps to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs game:

Click here to apply this DraftKings Ohio promo code.

to apply this DraftKings Ohio promo code. Finish registering by completing the required fields.

Pick an account funding method and add $5+ to your account.

Navigate to the Bengals-Chiefs game

Wager $5+ on any market.

DraftKings Ohio will issue eight $25 bonus bets to your account. The $200 in bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on any of this week’s games.

Great In-App Promos This Week

There are plenty of in-app promos available to all DraftKings Sportsbook users this week. Players can take advantage of stepped up same game parlay promos for the NBA, NHL, and college basketball leading up to Sunday’sSuper Bowl action. It’s likely that DraftKings Sportsbook will extend this offer, as well as a no-sweat same game parlay promo of kickoff. The stepped up SGP promo offers a 20%-100% profit boost, while the no-sweat SGP promo will return bonus bets if a qualifying wager loses.

Click here to apply this DraftKings Ohio promo code and Bet $5, Get $200 when you wager on any game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.