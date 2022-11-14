DraftKings Ohio promo code: app arrives in January, get pre-registration this month

The clock is ticking toward the Ohio sports betting launch, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer will provide a free $200 bankroll to give players an immediate boost.

To activate this DraftKings Ohio promo code, click this link or any of the others we are sharing. This will automatically enable the code, and you will receive a $200 bonus after you complete the formalities. You can use the bonus betting funds to place wagers after the rollout.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

When the first of the new year arrives, legal sports betting in Ohio will come right along with it. New Year’s Day is a Sunday, so you can make NFL bets on day one. There will also be college and NBA basketball games on the betting board. Ohio State may be headed toward a national championship game, so there will be a lot going on. With this promotion, you will be able to use your betting credit to wager on any listed sporting event.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings Ohio promo code that will generate a $200 pre-registration reward.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Summary

Let’s take a look at the important details. First, this is a flat out gift, and there are no conditions that must be met to receive it. All you have to do is take a few moments to set up your account in advance, and you will get the bonus. As we have stated, you will be able to use it to make bets on any sporting event. In addition, all pre-game bet types are included, so there are many possibilities.

Secondly, the window of opportunity is closing, because this offer will be replaced by a full-fledged welcome promotion. With this in mind, players should act sooner rather than later, because the offer will be pulled without warning. If you grab the bonus that is on the table now, you will still be eligible for the introductory offer that will come along later on.

There is an additional component that adds a little bit of intrigue. Everyone that participates will be entered into a drawing. When the entry period is over, five winners will be drawn, and each of them will receive a $100,000 free bet.

Trigger the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Before you do anything else, click here or any of the others that you see on this page. As a result, the code will be enabled instantly, and you will be eligible when you reach the landing page.

or any of the others that you see on this page. As a result, the code will be enabled instantly, and you will be eligible when you reach the landing page. After that, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other pertinent information to set up your account in advance. When the info has been entered, your bonus will be on the way.

Finally, take a moment to download the app so you can bet from anywhere sports gaming is legal.

Daily Free to Play Pools, Free Bets, and More

After you become an established user, you will receive a steady stream of bonus opportunities. They come in different forms, but all of them give the player an edge in one way or another.

Click here to accept the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer that will generate a $200 sure thing bonus.