DraftKings Ohio promo code: score a total of $1,250 to sign up this week

Ohio’s online sports betting launch isn’t until New Year’s Day, but this early sign-up bonus is available now. Use the automatic DraftKings Ohio promo code engaged by our links to secure $200 in free bets for January 1.

This page’s promotion may sound too good to be true, but it certainly isn’t. You truly can collect $200 worth of free wagers just by creating a DraftKings account through our links. The reason this is possible is because sportsbooks have to create crazy promotions like this before a state’s launch. After all, Ohio alone has over 8,000,000 eligible bettors who could each become patrons of a highly desirable sportsbook. Thus, why would a savvy sportsbook wait two more weeks to take a shot at this untapped group? Instead, they can get them on board now via a can’t-miss promotion.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Key to Guaranteed $200 Sign-up Bonus

Ohio’s sports bettors are already amped up for the state’s online sports betting advent on January 1. However, many Ohioans don’t yet realize that there are no-brainer pre-registration bonuses available to them even now. The state’s approved sportsbooks have already begun competing for the patronage of Ohio’s 8,000,000+ eligible gamblers. This massive pool of untouched potential clients can make or break a sportsbook during a state’s launch. Therefore, sportsbooks tend to pull out all the stops with their pre-registration promotions.

For example, the early sign-up bonus that our exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks is an absolute slam-dunk. The links on this page all apply that promo code for the pre-registrant. By creating a new account in that way, Ohioans will receive $200 worth of house money for the state’s launch. That money populates as eight $25 free bets when the new user accesses their account on January 1. Those wagers are subsequently valid on any sports with any bet types. With the various sporting action slated for January, this bonus is a powerful tool to possess.

Breakdown of Easiest Path to Automatic $200 Reward

DraftKings certainly seems to understand the well-roundedness necessary to be a successful sportsbook. They have a visually appealing and easily navigable app that is extremely user-friendly. Additionally, they offer elite bonuses like this page’s which has no risk and a generous, guaranteed payout. Moreover, they set up their registration and bonus acquisition procedures to be quick and painless. For example, Ohioans can acquire this page’s promotion in mere minutes with the steps below:

At first, pre-registrants should click here to automatically apply the required DraftKings Ohio promo code.

to automatically apply the required DraftKings Ohio promo code. Next, sign-up for an original DK Sportsbook account by entering all necessary registration information. For example, DraftKings needs your full name, home address, date of birth, etc. to verify eligibility.

Consequently, having created that account, your work is done until the January 1 launch date arrives. When it does, simply login to your account to access your eight $25 free wagers.

Lastly, place any eight $25 free bets you wish, with no limitations on sporting market or wager type.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Unlocks Door to Countless Other Player Perks

This page’s exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code is necessary if you want to reserve $200 of free house money. However, without realizing it, using this code also provides sign-ups access to a slew of other free bonuses. DK Sportsbook takes great care of its patrons and has an entire section of its app designated just for these bonuses. That Rewards tab has risk-free bets, player missions, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and profit boosts. Patrons can opt into any promotions that speak to them and ignore any that do not.

To clarify the type of extras your DraftKings membership unlocks, here are some of today’s promotions that users in other states are enjoying:

