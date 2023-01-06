DraftKings Ohio promo code: catch the stellar new player bonus this weekend

The first full weekend of Ohio online sports betting has arrived and new players can claim a $200 bet bonus through the DraftKings Ohio promo code to celebrate its arrival.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BET BONUS

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

That promotion thanks all registrants by instantly rewarding any $5+ first bet with $200 worth of bet credits. Ohioans create a new account and automatically apply our DraftKings Ohio promo code by clicking any of this page’s links.

This promotion can show its true power when new players use their bonus bets in conjunction with upcoming NFL action. After all, Week 18 of the NFL regular season always provides some fantastic betting angles. This season is no different and could actually be the most exciting final week ever. Ohioans can use bet credits on any part of any game today or tomorrow.

Click here to instantly apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code that unlocks a $200 bonus with any $5+ first wager.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Get $200 Can’t-Miss Bonus

The end of this NFL regular season could shape up to be the strangest that anyone has ever witnessed. No matter when the games are played and what the stakes, DraftKings has a way to make them more exciting. In fact, anyone from Ohio can maximize the potential of the regular season’s final games or any other sporting action. An exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code lets residents wager on any upcoming sports however they want on the sportsbook’s dime. To be the next to do so, click any link on this page, which automatically installs that code for you.

By registering at DK Sportsbook like this, new members earn $200 in bet credits with any $5+ first wager. The result of that qualifying bet does not affect the release of your $200 bonus either. However, if you do pick a winner, you’ll receive those profits on top of the $200. The $200 worth of bet credits arrives as eight $25 bonus bets. Those wagers are subsequently valid in all sports using any bet types you wish. Therefore, you can bet any part of any NFL games you want, or any other sports on-tap at DraftKings.

Earn $200 Bonus in Minutes with These Four Steps

Almost as important as a sign-up bonus is the ease with which a new user can acquire it. DraftKings Sportsbook certainly understands this. After all, Ohioans can acquire the DraftKings registration promotion discussed above in just a matter of minutes. To do so, just follow along with the four-step guide shared below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to automatically apply the necessary DraftKings Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to automatically apply the necessary DraftKings Ohio promo code. After that, create your first-time account by inputting all necessary data fields. To clarify, this is where you will enter your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, deposit $5 or more into your new account.

Finally, place any $5+ wager and immediately receive eight $25 bonus bets (totaling $200).

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Bet Credits Valid on Phi-NYG Game

There’s nothing difficult about this page’s DraftKings Sportsbook registration promotion. It’s crazy to think that the most challenging part might be deciding how to invest your bonus bets. However, our DraftKings Ohio promo code really does make the sign-up process so easy that this might be true. However, no one is likely to complain about having such freedom when it comes to their bonus bets. The freedom to employ any wager types on any games/matches in any sports is a real gift.

One game that certain individuals might consider is Sunday’s 4:25p ET NFL game between the Eagles and Giants. Barring playoff expansion to eight teams, New York is locked into the #6 seed in the NFC. They’ll have little cause to play anyone important who isn’t targeting a contract incentive. Conversely, due to back-to-back losses without Jalen Hurts in the lineup, Philadelphia must win this game. A loss for Philadelphia could cost the team the NFC’s top seed and even the division crown. Consequently, it should come as little surprise that the Eagles are currently 14-point home favorites in this contest.

Click here to instantly apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code that unlocks a $200 bonus with any $5+ first wager.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.