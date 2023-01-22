DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the best sign up bonus for NFL Playoffs Sunday

The DraftKings Ohio promo code will get new players set for a huge Sunday of NFL postseason football with $200 bonus bets. Whether it’s Bengals-Bills or 49ers-Cowboys, this sign up bonus is a can’t-miss.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

Each link on this page directly applies that DraftKings Ohio promo code, making this offer incredibly easy to procure. Consequently, after you lock in any $5+ first wager, DraftKings sets you up with $200 worth of bonus bets.

Sunday sets up with what could be two of the most exciting football games of the entire NFL season. The Bills and Bengals do battle in Buffalo at 3:30p ET, ahead of the Cowboys and 49ers in San Francisco. This page’s promotion allows Ohio residents to join DraftKings and collect bonus bets for the games. In fact, thanks to Ohio’s relaxed sports betting laws, residents can even bet on the Bengals and all player props. In other words, this is a golden opportunity to try to build a bankroll with some bonus bets.

Click here to engage the DraftKings Ohio promo code promising eight $25 unrestricted bonus bets after any $5+ initial wager.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: NFL Divisional Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook has made it possible for anyone in Ohio to collect bonus bets for Sunday’s NFL action. This will certainly prove a popular promotion, given that Bengals fans can even use those wagers on their team’s game. Securing the bonus bets is a breeze when you click any link on this page to register. After all, the links automatically engage the required DraftKings Ohio promo code that activates the offer.

Subsequently, when you place any first bet for at least $5, DraftKings instantly hands over $200 worth of bonus bets. That $200 appears in your account as eight $25 bonus bets. Those wagers are powerful, because they have no restrictions regarding bet type or sporting market. Therefore, you can use them however you want on any upcoming action this week. Additionally, if your qualifying wager wins, expect to see that payout in your account on top of the bonus bets.

Bengals-Bills Trends Loom Large for Sunday Matchup

The Damar Hamlin tragedy cut short the regular season meeting between the Bills and Bengals. However, the two are set to meet in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 3:30p ET on Sunday. Every aspect of the matchup is valid with the bonus bets gifted by our DraftKings Ohio promo code.

For anyone looking at a moneyline play, spread/total, or adjusted spread/total, there are many trends to consider. Firstly, the Bengals have only lost three of their last 16 games ATS against above .500 foes. They are 36-17 ATS in their last 53 road games, but have covered just two of their last eight on turf.

Conversely, Buffalo has covered just one of its last six against winning teams and two of its last seven at home. However, the Bills, who narrowly escaped last week with a 34-31 win, have not lost any of their last five ATS after conceding 31+ last time out. The Bengals are down two key linemen. Nevertheless, they will attempt to move the underdog in this head-to-head series to 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings.

Utilize DraftKings Ohio Promo Code in Four Quick Steps

DraftKings Sportsbook built this promotion so that Ohioans could sign up and get their bonus bets in minutes. If you would like to create an account and pick up $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets, follow along below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to automatically apply our DraftKings Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to automatically apply our DraftKings Ohio promo code. Secondly, input all necessary data fields to register your new account. For instance, you will need to provide your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, successfully deposit at least $5 into your account.

Lastly, place any $5+ first wager, instantly unlocking eight $25 bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.