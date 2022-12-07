DraftKings Ohio promo code: Don’t miss out on early sign up offer this week

As Ohio approaches its New Year’s Day launch of online sports betting, sportsbooks continue to produce elite pre-registration bonuses. A DraftKings Ohio promo code is even helping residents of the Buckeye State secure a strong early sign up incentive.

Any link on this page automatically installs this exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code for the pre-registrant. By joining in this fashion, new users earn a guaranteed $200 bonus for their first login beginning on January 1.

It has been quite a saga for Ohio to finally get to the launch of its online sports betting platform. However, the long wait will prove worth it for residents. After all, they will start their legalized betting in the prime sports landscape that January provides. For example, New Year’s Day itself promises 14 NFL games, kicking the launch off in style. Following closely behind are an abundance of soccer matches, college football bowl games, and college hoops, NBA, and NHL action. There will certainly be plenty of betting options for residents looking to use their $200 bonus.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Sets Aside $200 Bonus for Pre-Registrants

It’s truly a great time to be inside the Ohio state lines right now. After all, Ohioans now have access to incentive-laden early sign-up bonuses from the state’s sanctioned sportsbooks. Ohio will launch its online sports betting platform on New Year’s Day, in just a few short weeks. However, despite time running out on these pre-registration promotions, DraftKings Sportsbook still offers arguably the best one as of today.

The links on this page automatically access a special DraftKings Ohio promo code that activates this early registration bonus. By creating an account through those links, Ohio residents are guaranteed $200 of site credit when the state goes live. That $200 bonus hits your account when you sign in on January 1. The way it shows up in your account is as eight $25 free wagers. To clarify, those bets have zero limitations regarding what sports you bet or what wager types you use.

Make DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Work for You with These Steps

To claim your DraftKings Sportsbook pre-registration bonus, follow these four steps. They will certainly help you lock down your $200 launch day reward in a matter of minutes:

At first, you need to click any link on this page to ensure you are using the correct DraftKings Ohio promo code.

After that, you will create a first-time DK Sportsbook account through a typical registration process. To clarify, you will provide information such as your name, address, email, and date of birth.

At this point, you need only wait until January 1 when you can login and access your $200 bonus.

Finally, after logging in on launch day, you can deploy your eight $25 free wagers in any way you see fit.

Odds for Potential CFP National Championship Game Matchups Posted at DK

When Ohioans login to their accounts on New Year’s Day to begin using the $200 bonus from our DraftKings Ohio promo code, they’ll have to make some decisions on how to assign their eight $25 free bets. The month starts with plenty of action on NYD itself, including several NFL games. The college ranks will have played the CFP semifinals on New Year’s Eve, eliminating those two games as options.

However, the National Championship Game on January 9 will certainly be a betting option for Ohioans. Two of the four teams remaining – Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State – will survive to play that game. However, DraftKings Sportsbook already has lookahead lines for each of the four possible matchups for the finale. For anyone looking to stay organized for when their DraftKings Ohio promo code money releases, here are those four possibilities and their current corresponding lines:

Ohio State (-10.5) vs. TCU.

Georgia (-15.5) vs. TCU.

Ohio State (-3) vs. Michigan.

Georgia (-7.5) vs. Michigan.

