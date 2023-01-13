DraftKings Ohio promo code for NFL Wild Card Weekend locks in $200 bonus bets

The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is raising the stakes on the NFL playoffs this weekend. With six games in total, there are tons of options out there for football bettors. However, when it comes to this new promotion, it doesn’t matter which game you choose.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer can bet $5 on any NFL playoff game to win $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets are a guarantee no matter what happens to the original wager.

Instead of sweating out this first bet, take advantage of this guaranteed offer. Players can apply this promo to any game this weekend. We recommend signing up early with DraftKings Ohio and placing this $5 wager on one of the early games. Saturday features 49ers-Seahawks and Jaguars-Chargers.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on NFL Wild Card

Essentially, this DraftKings Ohio promo provides bettors with a guaranteed 40-1 payout. Although guaranteed wins are not the norm for NFL bettors, this qualifies as one of those rare opportunities.

Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL playoff game to lock in $200 in bonus bets. From there, players will receive eight $25 bonus bets, which are applicable to a wide range of options. While we expect most bettors to lock in on the NFL, these bonus bets can be used on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more.

Of course, anyone who wins on that $5 initial wager will take home cash winnings as well. In effect, players can win two different times with this promotion.

How to Access This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer

Signing up through any of the links on this page is the easiest way to gain access to this DraftKings Ohio promo. Additionally, there is no need for a physical promo code. Follow the simple steps below to get in on the action:

to automatically enable this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL playoff game. Win $200 in bonus bets.

NFL Playoffs Start This Weekend

The NFL playoffs officially start with the 49ers and Seahawks this weekend. Football fans are in for wall-to-wall action all weekend long. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Monday night to close out wild card weekend.

DraftKings Ohio is going to have competitive game lines, a comprehensive list of player props, futures odds, and tons of other ways to bet on the NFL playoffs. Don’t sleep on the chance to start things off with a guaranteed win.

