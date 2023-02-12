DraftKings Ohio promo code: get $200 bonus for Chiefs vs. Eagles SB 57

Get ready for the Super Bowl with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New customers in the Buckeye State can use our links to activate the best welcome bonus. When doing so, a code is not needed.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released many other promotions to use for the Super Bowl. This includes a $5 bonus bet that is available to all customers who simply opt-in. There are tons of prop bets, and you can participate in free-to-play games. The DraftKings app has special features that you can’t find on other sportsbooks, such as DraftKings Social and Dynasty Rewards.

Best DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes could become the first quarterback to win the regular-season MVP and Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999. However, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Eagles. This is the third Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in the last four years.

Jalen Hurts has tons of weapons on offense, including A.J. Brown. Their defense has many talented players that could cause problems for Mahomes. DraftKings has odds boosts for each team.

Chiefs: Mahomes to have over 275 passing yards + Travis Kelce to record over 75 receiving yards + Chiefs win the game (+450)

Eagles: Hurts to have over 225 passing yards + Devonta Smith to record over 60 receiving yards + Eagles win (+450)

An additional boost can be used for Boston Scott to rush for at least 10 yards. The odds have been enhanced to +150.

More Boosts & Bonuses for the Chiefs vs. Eagles

There is a Stepped Up SGP available for the Super Bowl. This sports betting promo will give you a profit boost up to 100% based on the number of legs in your parlay.

Several free-to-play games are on the DraftKings app. Make predictions for the High Stakes Beer Ad for your chance at $500K in total prizes. The Wrangler Big Game Squares content has prizes available after each quarter, for a total of $57,000.

