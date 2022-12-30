DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get set for launch weekend with $200 bonus now

The DraftKings ohio promo code offer that brings a significant pre-registration reward will be out of here with 2022, meaning there’s just hours to go to claim it.

This DraftKings Ohio promo code stands against any early sign-up offer, promising $200 worth of bets to all pre-registrants. Those funds become available to the sign-up when they login to their new account during the New Year’s Day launch.

The start of 2023 will have particular meaning to many Ohioans, with so many of the state’s teams in action. The Browns play on New Year’s Day, while the Bengals play the next night on Monday Night Football. Ohio State football could end up in the National Championship Game on January 9. The Cavaliers and Blue Jackets are deep in their regular seasons. Additionally, the state’s many D-1 college basketball programs are all in action during the first week of January. Moreover, Ohio’s sports betting laws allow residents to make any bets they wish on in-state teams and players.

To secure $200 worth of bet bonuses for the January 1 state launch through our DraftKings Ohio promo code, click here.

Pre-Reg Gift Via DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

There are over 8,000,000 eligible sports bettors in Ohio. Many have claimed one or more of the exciting pre-registration promotions available to them in the lead-up to January 1. However, some Ohioans are only just realizing that they can claim amazing bonuses even before the state goes live. Ohio will launch its online sports betting platform on New Year’s Day, leaving precious little time to claim such bonuses. But, DraftKings Sportsbook does have a very generous pre-registration promotion still on the market that you can unlock in minutes.

This DraftKings Ohio promo code reserves $200 worth of site credit for all pre-registrants who sign-up through our links. That money shows up as eight $25 wagers that Ohioans have complete control over. In other words, there are zero restrictions on those bets regarding wager types or sporting markets. Furthermore, all of the profits the players earns with those bets become theirs to keep or reinvest.

Properly Activate DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Anyone looking to claim this no-brainer promotion in the waning hours of 2022 should be pleased. After all, DraftKings set this promo up in such a way that you can claim it in minutes. Simply utilize the quick guide below to do so in four straightforward steps:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to unlock our DraftKings Ohio promo code.

or any link on this page to unlock our DraftKings Ohio promo code. Second of all, answer all questions asked to create your new sportsbook account. For example, you will need to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

At this point, you just wait for 2022 to expire and login to your account in 2023 to claim your bonus.

Lastly, you can deploy your eight $25 bet credits however you’d like throughout the sportsbook.

Pre-Made Parlay Options a Fun Addition to DK Sportsbook

We are confident that you’ll find DraftKings Sportsbook to be well worth the sign-up. At the end of the day, it’s impossible to argue against $200 of bet credits from our DraftKings Ohio promo code. However, DraftKings is much more than that – a top-end app, elite bonuses, and a patron-centric approach. One fun feature the sportsbook has added to its app is a daily selection of fun pre-made parlay options. DraftKings even gives a quick breakdown of why they constructed each one for you. To clarify, here is one that is available today to DraftKings users in other live states:

Light up the Scoreboard (+394):

Estime and Bangura lead their teams in TDs and Tennessee has scored 34+ in all but 1 game (vs. UGA).

Audric Estime (ND) to score a touchdown.

Sieh Bangura (OH) to score a touchdown.

#6 Tennessee over 28.5 points (vs. #7 Clemson).

