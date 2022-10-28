DraftKings Ohio promo code: how to claim $200 early sign up offer

The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is giving sports fans the chance to sign up early and lock in a huge bonus. Although sports betting won’t be live until 2023, new users can start pre-registering now.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings Ohio promo code is the key to unlocking this $200 pre-registration bonus. All new players in Ohio need to do is sign up before the official launch of sports betting to collect this bonus.

Sports betting will get the green light in Ohio on January 1st, 2023. New Year’s Day is an easy day for sports fans in Ohio to remember. When launch day finally arrives, bettors will be able to place wagers on the NFL, College Football Playoff Final, NBA, NHL, and tons of other sports.

Bettors in Ohio can trust the track record of DraftKings Sportsbook, which is already up and running in a number of different states. Let’s take a deep dive into the details behind this pre-registration bonus and the process for signing up early.

Click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings Ohio promo code and claim a $200 pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Triggers $200 Bonus

This $200 bonus is a complete no-brainer for anyone who is even thinking of signing up with DraftKings Ohio. Pre-registering now will guarantee that you start off with eight $25 free bets when sports betting launches.

New users who sign up now might forget about this bonus cash by the time New Year’s Day arrives. Think of it as a nice little surprise gift to ring in the new year.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that bettors will be able to claim another DraftKings new-user promo on launch day. This pre-registration bonus is a standalone offer for anyone who signs up early.

How to Claim This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

There is no need to manually input a promo code to lock in this offer. Signing up via any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this bonus. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required fields with standard identifying information to create an account.

Receive $200 in bonus cash that can be used when sports betting launches in 2023.

Ohio sports fans should also download the mobile app. Although players can place wagers from a computer or mobile device, we recommend the easy-to-use DraftKings Sportsbook app for the best overall experience.

Sports Betting Set for 2023

States and sportsbooks don’t always set an official date for when sports betting will launch, but thankfully Ohio and DraftKings Sportsbook are giving everyone a clear target. There will be tons of options when players finally have the green light to place legal wagers.

The NFL will be approaching the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl. The NBA, college basketball, and NHL seasons will be in full swing. Additionally, Ohio State is still a contender to make the College Football Playoff Final, which will take place on January 9th.

Click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings Ohio promo code and claim a $200 pre-registration bonus.