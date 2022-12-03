DraftKings Ohio promo code: How to get $200 now, what to know before launch

DraftKings Sportsbook will launch in Ohio next month, and those who sign up during a busy month of December will kick things off with a $200 free bet. Below, let’s take a look at what you need to know about the DraftKings Ohio promo code, including how to get it.

Each link on this page automatically applies that DraftKings Ohio promo code for you, allowing you to pre-register in just minutes. By creating a new account in that way, residents receive $200 in free bets when they login on January 1.

This is a can’t-miss chance to play on the house’s dime when Ohio goes live with sports betting next month. Residents will be hard-pressed to find a pre-registration bonus that comes close to this $200 promise from DraftKings Sportsbook. That money certainly will go a long way during a month so loaded with great sports. For example, bettors will have the NFL Playoffs, CFP National Championship Game, and the return of club soccer. Moreover, the college basketball, NBA, and NHL regular seasons will continue all month. The player has complete control over those funds, with an enviable opportunity to turn it into an even bigger sum.

Secure $200 Bonus with DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

In just four weeks and a day, Ohio’s online sports betting platform will go live. Residents of the Buckeye State don’t have to wait until then to claim a tremendous bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, a DraftKings Ohio promo code can help interested individuals reserve $200 in bonus money for launch day now. This page’s links all install that exclusive code for you, leaving just a quick registration process to unlock the bonus.

After pre-registering, Ohioans simply wait for the New Year’s Day launch to login to their new account. As a result, they will find $200 in bonus money waiting. This money will certainly prove useful, as it is an unrestricted pot of betting funds. In other words, the player can then use that money to place bets in any sports with any wager types. A quick glance at January’s sports calendar shows a wealth of options, as well.

Correctly Implement DraftKings Ohio Promo Code with This Guide

DraftKings Sportsbook realizes the importance of ensuring that this promotion is as ideal as possible for potential sign-ups. After all, DK Sportsbook isn’t the only show in town and they don’t want to lose registrants to competing sportsbooks. In that way, Ohioans will find it difficult to find a pre-reg promotion that matches the $200 bonus or its ease of acquisition. In fact, you can create an account and lock up your bonus money in a matter of minutes with the following guide:

to automatically apply the DraftKings Ohio promo code required to unlock this bonus. Secondly, enter all required information to create a new DK Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where the registrant will input their name, email, address, date of birth, etc.

After that, the sign-up needs only to sit and wait for January 1 to arrive. Consequently, when it does, they can login to their DraftKings account and claim the $200 bonus.

At last, the new DK Sportsbook patron can lock in their $200 worth of free bets however they wish.

Early January Marquee NBA Matchups Headline Packed Slate

Once January begins, the bonus from our DraftKings Ohio promo code becomes available for use. It is certainly a great time in the sporting world during which to have $200 worth of free bets. The month starts with the end of college football bowl season and the NFL regular season. Club soccer returns from the World Cup break, joining college hoops, NBA, and NHL regular season action. All of this is valid fodder for those free bets. However, many Ohioans may have an eye out for NBA betting options, given the early success of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs are presently third in the Eastern Conference and look fit to contend already, despite a major offseason reshuffle. Cleveland and several other key contenders will play important games early in January, setting up perfectly to pair with this promotion. Here are some of the biggest NBA matchups scheduled for that first week of the New Year. All of these games are valid betting options with the money earned from our DraftKings Ohio promo code:

Celtics vs. Nuggets (8p ET on 1/1).

Hawks vs. Warriors (10p ET on 1/2).

Kings vs. Jazz (9p ET on 1/3).

Suns vs. Cavaliers (7p ET on 1/4).

Celtics vs. Mavericks (7:30p ET on 1/5).

Nets vs. Pelicans (8:30p ET on 1/6).

