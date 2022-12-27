DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 early sign up incentive ends this weekend

Ohio goes live with online sports betting in less than a week, but the DraftKings Ohio promo code brings prospective players $200 in bonus bets ahead of launch before claiming a separate offer this weekend. In short, by signing up now, players will get the most possible bonus value.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

This page’s links apply that promo code for you, setting aside $200 for your launch day login. When January 1 arrives, you will gain access to that $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

Early January is shaping up to be the perfect time to have $200 worth of bonus wagers. After all, there is so much on the sports calendar at that time, making it easier to land some winners. New Year’s Day has 14 NFL games to go with soccer, college basketball, NBA, and NHL action. The following day promises four of the college football season’s biggest bowl games. You will be able to bet any of this action and more on DraftKings Sportsbook’s dime with this promotion.

Click here to automatically install the DraftKings Ohio promo code that reserves $200 worth of bonus bets for launch day.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Early Incentives Now

The final push for pre-registrants is officially on in Ohio. The state’s approved sportsbooks want to grab as many of the over eight million eligible Ohioans as possible. After all, the state’s January 1 online sports betting launch is only days away. Collecting patrons now is ideal for the sportsbooks, consequently resulting in them pushing out tremendous promotions to potential sign-ups. An exclusive DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks one such hard-to-believe pre-registration offer. That promo code locks in automatically when residents create a new DK Sportsbook account through this page’s links.

By joining in this fashion, early sign-ups are guaranteed to receive $200 worth of house money on New Year’s Day. When they login to their accounts during the launch, they will find eight $25 bonus bets waiting for them. These wagers have no restrictions with regards to bet types or sporting markets. Thus, you’ll have full control over your free plays, maximizing your chances of growing your bankroll.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code In Just Four Steps

DraftKings Sportsbook has a real knack for creating sign-up promotions that are a triple threat. DK Sportsbook’s promos often involve no risk, promise an impressive return, and are easy to secure. The offer that our DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks is certainly no exception either. In fact, you can claim your $200 launch day reward without incurring any risk in just minutes with this guide:

At first, you should click here to instantly apply the required DraftKings Ohio promo code.

to instantly apply the required DraftKings Ohio promo code. Next, you must sign up for your first-time DK Sportsbook account by filling out all necessary information. To clarify, this will involve typical info like name, address, email, and birthdate.

After that, when January 1 arrives, simply login to your account to claim your eight $25 wagers.

Lastly, place your eight unrestricted bets however you wish, keeping all profits you earn.

Access to Daily Bonuses at DK Sportsbook

This page’s DraftKings Ohio promo code gets you in the door at a top sportsbook with $200 of bets. However, what Ohioans may not yet realize is all of the other doors that patronage will open for them. After all, DK Sportsbook has an entire area of its app devoted to free promotions any player can opt into. The Rewards tab houses deposit matches, parlay insurances, player missions, profit boosts, and risk-free bets. For example, here are some currently available promotions in other states where DraftKings is active:

College Football Parlay Contest.

NBA/NFL Stepped-Up Same Game Parlays.

33% SGPx Boost.

MNF Super Boost – Justin Herbert 2+ Passing TDs boosted to +100.

NFL Week 16 No-Sweat Bet.

Click here to automatically install the DraftKings Ohio promo code that reserves $200 worth of bonus bets for launch day.